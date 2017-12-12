Go-Go's Musical HEAD OVER HEELS Will Come to Broadway in 2018-19 Following Run in San Francisco!

Producers Rick Ferrari, Donovan Leitch, Christine Russell, Gwyneth Paltrow, Louise Gund, Hunter Arnold and Tom Kirdahy have just announced that Head Over Heels, the new musical featuring the iconic songs of The Go-Go's, the most successful female rock band of all time, will be coming to Broadway during the 2018-2019 Season at a Broadway Theatre to be announced, following an out of town engagement at San Francisco's Curran theater beginning April 24 through May 20, 2018.

A specific Broadway theatre, casting and dates will be announced shortly.

Deliriously funny and sexy, Head Over Heels is a tantalizing odyssey wrought with mistaken identities, jealous lovers, romance and scandal. This lavishly quick witted new musical takes us on an extravagant journey where everything (and everyone) is not quite what it seems. What happens next?... Our lips are sealed!

The Go-Go's (Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Jane Wiedlin and Kathy Valentine) said, "If you told us 30 years ago that our songs were going to be in a musical, we'd have said 'Of course they'll be on Broadway!' None of us would have really believed it though - what a crazy idea! Yet here we are, with Head Over Heels - a celebration of love in all its forms, joyful, fun and full of heart, driven by the songs that for decades have been making people jump from their seats and dance."

Carole Shorenstein Hays, Owner and Curator of the Curran theater said "The Curran has a wonderful history of introducing shows to the world before they go on to Broadway. I'm very happy to continue that legacy, giving California audiences the chance to be among the first to experience the utter joy of the Go-Go's Head Over Heels, filled with the music that only the world's most successful all-female rock band could provide."

Head Over Heels is the fearlessly fresh new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Next To Normal, American Idiot, Spring Awakening and Avenue Q. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) with musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner Tom Kitt (SpongeBob SquarePants, Next To Normal, American Idiot) and choreography by Emmy and Drama Desk nominee Spencer Liff (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, 2015 revival of Spring Awakening), Head Over Heels was conceived and has an original book by Tony winner Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q, Bring It On: The Musical) and is adapted by James Magruder (Triumph of Love). Head Over Heels is based upon The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney. The creative team for Head Over Heels includes scenic design by Tony Award nominee Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), lighting design by four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot, Spring Awakening), costume design by Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Arianne Phillips (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), sound design by Tony Award nominee Kai Harada (Follies) and casting by Jim Carnahan Casting.

Scott Sigman, Robert Kravis, Vikram Chatwal, Carrie Clifford, The John Gore Organization, Mara Sandler and Jujamcyn Theaters are co-producers, Julie Boardman serves as Associate Producer and 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as Executive Producer and General Manager.

The Go-Go's have presided over an amazing three-decade reign as high pop priestesses. The internationally-loved pop hit makers helped cement the foundation of the early '80s pop-rock sound with such hits as "We Got The Beat," "Vacation," "Head Over Heels" and "Our Lips Are Sealed." From their very first show, The Go-Go's wrote and played their own songs, offering five feisty role models for a generation of ready-to-rock girls and guys.

Head Over Heels features the Go-Go's hits "We Got the Beat," "Get Up and Go," "Cool Jerk," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Lust to Love," "Head Over Heels" and Belinda Carlisle's solo hits "Mad About You" and "Heaven is a Place on Earth."

The world premiere of Head Over Heels took place at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival (Bill Rauch, Artistic Director; Cynthia Rider, Executive Director) and was developed with the support of New York Stage and Film and Vassar's Powerhouse Theater, summer 2016.





