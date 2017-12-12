Photo Coverage: Sexy & Seductive- CRUEL INTENTIONS Celebrates Opening Night!

Eva Price and Sucker Love Productions have announced that, due to popular demand, CRUEL INTENTIONS - the new musical nightlife experience based on Roger Kumble's 1999 cult-hit film - has added a three-week extension to its New York Premiere engagement. The musical, which opens tonight, December 11th, at downtown hotspot (le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street), will now play through Monday, February 19, 2018.

Set to the greatest pop and rock hits of the '90s and songs from the film's iconic soundtrack, the CRUEL INTENTIONS musical is created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble, with immersive stage direction by Lindsey Rosin, choreography byJennifer Weber (KPOP, The Hip Hop Nutcracker), and Music Supervision & Arrangements by Zach Spound.

The show stars Lauren Zakrin (The Great Comet of 1812; Rock of Ages) as Kathryn, Constantine Rousouli (Wicked, Ghost) as Sebastian, Carrie St. Louis(Rock of Ages, Wicked) as Annette, Jessie Shelton (Hadestown; 36 Questions) as Cecile, Alex Boniello (Spring Awakening) as Blaine, Brian Muller ("The Good Wife") as Greg, Matthew Griffin (The New Yorkers at Encores!) as Ronald, and four-time Emmy nominee Patricia Richardson ("Home Improvement") as Mrs. Bunny Caldwell.

CRUEL INTENTIONS is an exhilarating and deceptively funny new musical that pulls you into the manipulative world of Manhattan's most dangerous liaisons: Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil. Seduced by revenge and fueled by passion, the two diabolically charming step-siblings place a bet on whether or not Sebastian can deflower their incoming headmaster's daughter, Annette Hargrove. As the two set out to destroy the innocent girl - and anyone who gets in their way - they find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, temptation, and the cruelest game of all: love. Staged at (le) Poisson Rouge, complete with bar and table service, audience members are thrown into '90s euphoria as the intoxicating story unfolds around them, set to the greatest throwback hits of the decade by such artists as Goo Goo Dolls, No Doubt, R.E.M., Ace of Base, Jewel, 'NSYNC and more - in addition to songs from the film's iconic soundtrack such as "Bittersweet Symphony" by The Verve and "Colorblind" by Counting Crows.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



