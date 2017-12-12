Pre-Broadway Engagement of AIN'T TOO PROUD to Run at the Kennedy Center

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents the Berkeley Repertory Theatre production of Ain't Too Proud-The Life and Times of The Temptations in its pre-Broadway engagement. The five-week Kennedy Center engagement follows the production's critically acclaimed, record-breaking world premiere run at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where it became the highest- grossing production in that theater's nearly 50-year history. With a book by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud features an iconic score made up of The Temptations' legendary songs including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," and "Papa Was A Rolling Stone." Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, the production will play the Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theater June 19-July 22, 2018.

Ain't Too Proud is a new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. Through friendship and betrayal amid the civil unrest that tore America apart, their moving and personal story still resonates five decades later.

The creative team includes Robert Brill (scenic design), Paul Tazewell (costume design), Howell Binkley (lighting design), Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Peter Nigrini (projection design), Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), and Steve Rankin (fight direction). Orchestrations are by Harold Wheeler with music direction and arrangements by Kenny Seymour.

The full cast will be announced at a later date. Ain't Too Proud is presented through special arrangement with Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce.

Ain't Too Proud-The Life and Times of The Temptations, playing Tuesday, June 19-Sunday, July 22, 2018, will be performed Tuesday-Sunday at 8 p.m. with matinees at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There will be no performance on Wednesday, July 4 and an added 2 p.m. matinee on Thursday, July 5. Included in full subscription packages, tickets are currently available to subscribers. Tickets will go on sale to Kennedy Center Members on December 18 and to the general public on December 20. For more information please visit the Kennedy Center website, in-person at the Kennedy Center box office, or call (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has grown from a storefront stage to an international leader in innovative theatre. Known for its core values of imagination and excellence, as well as its educated and adventurous audience, the nonprofit has provided a welcoming home for emerging and established artists since 1968. In four decades, four million people have enjoyed nearly 400 shows at Berkeley Rep. These shows have gone on to win five Tony Awards, seven Obie Awards, nine Drama Desk Awards, one Grammy Award, and many other honors. In recognition of its place on the national stage, Berkeley Rep received the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre in 1997. Its bustling facilities-which include the 400-seat Peet's Theatre, the 600-seat Roda Theatre, the Berkeley Rep School of Theatre, and a spacious campus in West Berkeley-are helping revitalize a renowned city. Learn more at berkeleyrep.org





