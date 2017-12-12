BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Dreams Big at Broadway Sessions!

A dream is a wish your heart makes. I dreamed a dream in time gone by. To dream the impossible dream.... well anyway, you get it. Broadway loves to dream. And nobody facilitates those dreams quite like the Broadway Dreams Foundation. We welcomed the Broadway Dreams Foundation to Sessions recently to celebrate on the week of their annual NYC showcase. Join us were BDF faculty members Quentin Earl Darrington, Christopher Hanke, MiMi Scardulla, Todd Buonopane, Noah Ricketts, Galen Williams and more. Beyond that, we were thrilled to welcome international BDF students from Russia, Brazil and Sweden who brought the house all the way down. Showtunes in foreign languages! Enjoy these highlights from a perfectly dreamy night!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

