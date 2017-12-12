Winners Announced For the 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards

We're excited to announce the winners for the 2017 Broadway UK Awards! As voted for by the public, the awards celebrate the best long-running West End productions and best new productions from around the country.

Thank you to everyone who voted, and huge congratulations to our fantastic winners!

2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards Winners

Best Acting Ensemble in a New Production of a Play or Musical

School of Rock, New London Theatre

Best Actor in a New Production of a Musical

John McCrea, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Sheffield Crucible

Best Actor in a New Production of a Play

Andrew Scott, Hamlet, Almeida Theatre

Best Actress in a New Production of a Musical

Amber Riley, Dreamgirls, Savoy Theatre

Best Actress in a New Production of a Play

Shirley Henderson, Girl from the North Country, Old Vic

Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Musical

Layton Williams, Rent, UK Tour

Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Play

Colm Meaney, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Apollo Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Musical

Ibinabo Jack, Dreamgirls, Savoy Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Play

Tamsin Greig, Twelfth Night, National Theatre

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Randy Skinner, 42nd Street, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Vicki Mortimer, Follies, National Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical

Christopher Wheeldon, An American in Paris, Dominion Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play

Sam Mendes, The Ferryman, Gielgud Theatre

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Natasha Katz, An American in Paris, Dominion Theatre

Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Gareth Owen, Bat Out of Hell, London Coliseum

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Bunny Christie, Ink, Almeida Theatre

Best New Production of a Play

Angels in America, National Theatre

Best New Production of a Musical

Dreamgirls, Savoy Theatre

Best New Regional or Touring Production

Rent, UK Tour

Outstanding Achievement in a New Dance Production

Casanova, Kenneth Tindall/Northern Ballet, UK Tour

Outstanding Achievement in a New Opera Production

The Winter's Tale, English National Opera, London Coliseum

Best Long-running West End Show

Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre

Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Female)

Rakie Ayola, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre

Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Male)

Killian Donnelly, Les Misérables, Queen's Theatre

Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical

Shaq Taylor, Les Misérables, Queen's Theatre





