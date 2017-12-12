Wrong Region? Click Here To Find Yours!
Winners Announced For the 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards
We're excited to announce the winners for the 2017 Broadway UK Awards! As voted for by the public, the awards celebrate the best long-running West End productions and best new productions from around the country.
Thank you to everyone who voted, and huge congratulations to our fantastic winners!
2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards Winners
Best Acting Ensemble in a New Production of a Play or Musical
School of Rock, New London Theatre
Best Actor in a New Production of a Musical
John McCrea, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Sheffield Crucible
Best Actor in a New Production of a Play
Andrew Scott, Hamlet, Almeida Theatre
Best Actress in a New Production of a Musical
Amber Riley, Dreamgirls, Savoy Theatre
Best Actress in a New Production of a Play
Shirley Henderson, Girl from the North Country, Old Vic
Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Musical
Layton Williams, Rent, UK Tour
Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Play
Colm Meaney, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Apollo Theatre
Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Musical
Ibinabo Jack, Dreamgirls, Savoy Theatre
Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Play
Tamsin Greig, Twelfth Night, National Theatre
Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Randy Skinner, 42nd Street, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Vicki Mortimer, Follies, National Theatre
Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical
Christopher Wheeldon, An American in Paris, Dominion Theatre
Best Direction of a New Production of a Play
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman, Gielgud Theatre
Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Natasha Katz, An American in Paris, Dominion Theatre
Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Gareth Owen, Bat Out of Hell, London Coliseum
Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Bunny Christie, Ink, Almeida Theatre
Best New Production of a Play
Angels in America, National Theatre
Best New Production of a Musical
Dreamgirls, Savoy Theatre
Best New Regional or Touring Production
Rent, UK Tour
Outstanding Achievement in a New Dance Production
Casanova, Kenneth Tindall/Northern Ballet, UK Tour
Outstanding Achievement in a New Opera Production
The Winter's Tale, English National Opera, London Coliseum
Best Long-running West End Show
Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre
Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Female)
Rakie Ayola, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre
Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Male)
Killian Donnelly, Les Misérables, Queen's Theatre
Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical
Shaq Taylor, Les Misérables, Queen's Theatre