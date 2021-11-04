Wake Up With BWW 11/4: DIANA Returns to Previews, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Jeanna de Waal in Diana

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Diana officially returned to previews on Tuesday night, and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out all of our coverage below, including photos and video of the cast's first bows back on stage! Plus, check out photos from Nkeki Obi-Melekwe's first curtain call in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical.

Today's top stories also include Greg Kinnear joining the Broadway cast of To Kill A Mockingbird, making his Broadway debut as Atticus Finch, and casting announced for the World Premiere of Black No More.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Greg Kinnear Will Make Broadway Debut as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

by Nicole Rosky

Producer Barry Diller announced today that Academy Award® nominee and two-time Emmy Award® winner Greg Kinnear will make his Broadway debut in the iconic role of 'Atticus Finch' in the Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, beginning January 5, 2022. Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Jeff Daniels' final performance will be on Sunday, January 2, 2022.. (more...)

Corey Cott and Wife Meghan Welcome Their Third Son

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld is extending congratulations to Broadway veteran Corey Cott, who took to Instagram to announce that he and his wife Meghan have welcomed their third child.. (more...)

A STAR IS BORN, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF & More to Stream on BroadwayHD in November

by Chloe Rabinowitz

BroadwayHD has unveiled a lineup of star-studded titles with classic movie musicals, concerts and spectacular theater performances. Kicking off the month on November 1st is the 1976 musical romantic drama film, A Star is Born, featuring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.. (more...)

Photos: Go Inside Nkeki Obi-Melekwe's First Curtain Call as the New Star of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Broadway's TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL welcomed its new leading lady Nkeki Obi-Melekwe to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Stage last night! Check out photos of her first curtain call!. (more...)

Ephraim Sykes to Join Walter Bobbie, Brandon Victor Dixon, Lillias White & More in the World Premiere of BLACK NO MORE

by Taylor Brethauer-Hamling

The New Group has announced that Ephraim Sykes (Ain't Too Proud, Tony Award nominee; Hamilton) will join the cast of the world premiere production of Black No More.. (more...)

Diana Returns!

DIANA, THE MUSICAL has officially begun previews at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street), where it will open on Wednesday, November 17th.

BroadwayWorld was there for the first preview and you can check out photos and video below!

VIDEO: Go Inside DIANA, THE MUSICAL's First Curtain Call!

Photos: DIANA, THE MUSICAL Company Takes First Broadway Bows

Today's Call Sheet

Tonight, The Visitor opens Off-Broadway at the Public Theatre!

With heart, humor, and lush new songs, Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning team Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey and Kwame Kwei-Armah bring their soul-stirring new musical based on the acclaimed independent film, THE VISITOR by Thomas McCarthy, to The Public for its World Premiere.

Widowed and living alone, Walter is a college professor whose life has lost a sense of purpose. When Tarek, a vivacious drummer, and Zainab, an iron-willed jewelry maker, enter his life in the most unexpected circumstances, Walter is swept up into their struggle to stay in an America that they have made their home, but seeks to cast them out. Tony winner Daniel Sullivan directs this unforgettable new musical about friends and lovers caught between two worlds.

