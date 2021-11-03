VIDEO: Go Inside DIANA, THE MUSICAL's First Curtain Call!

DIANA, THE MUSICAL has officially begun previews at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street), where it will officially open on Wednesday, November 17th. Check out footage from the first curtain call below!

Returning to the production include Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. The complete cast of Diana includes Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Richard Gatta, Alex Hairston, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Libby Lloyd, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Anthony Murphy, Kristen Faith Oei, Laura Stracko, Bethany Ann Tesarck, and Michael Williams.

Diana celebrates the life of Princess Diana and the light of her legacy that continues to shine across the world. The musical has book and lyrics by Tony winner Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Bryan. Direction is by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, choreography by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine and musical supervision and arrangements by Olivier winner Ian Eisendrath.

