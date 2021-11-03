Corey Cott and Wife Meghan Welcome Their Third Son

BroadwayWorld is extending congratulations to Broadway veteran Corey Cott, who took to Instagram to announce that he and his wife Meghan have welcomed their third child. Their newborn son, Asher Cott, was born on Halloween.

Corey is best known for playing Jack Kelly in the Broadway musical Newsies and originating the role of Donny Novitski in the Broadway musical Bandstand. He married Meghan in January 2013, and together they have two other sons, Elliott who was born in May 2017, and Nolan in August 2019.

In the Instagram caption, Corey writes: "Asher Cott. Born on Halloween. Our third rodeo and the miracle of life never ceases to amaze. Crazy-the little guy came out with a full beard and mullet. My wife is a gorgeous saint."

Check out the post below: