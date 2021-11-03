Ephraim Sykes to Join Walter Bobbie, Brandon Victor Dixon, Lillias White & More in the World Premiere of BLACK NO MORE

The New Group has announced that Ephraim Sykes (Ain't Too Proud, Tony Award nominee; Hamilton) will join the cast of the world premiere production of Black No More. This new musical, inspired by George S. Schuyler's 1931 novel of the same name, features Book by John Ridley, Music and Lyrics by Tariq Trotter, Choreography by Bill T. Jones, Music Supervision, Orchestrations and Vocal Arrangements by Daryl Waters and Direction by Scott Elliott. A strictly limited engagement will play January 11 - February 27, 2022 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Irene Diamond Stage, 480 West 42nd Street) with Opening Night on Tuesday, February 8.

Ephraim Sykes joins the previously announced Walter Bobbie (Tony Award-winning Director, Chicago), Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal, American Psycho), Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton, "Power"), Tamika Lawrence(Caroline, or Change; Come From Away), Tracy Shayne (Bronx Bombers, Chicago), Theo Stockman (American Idiot, American Psycho), Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter (The Roots) and Lillias White (Fela!, The Life). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Black No More, a new musical inspired by George S. Schuyler's Afrofuturist novel set during the Harlem Renaissance, is the story of Max Disher (Brandon Victor Dixon), who's eager to try the mysterious machine invented by Dr. Junius Crookman (Tariq Trotter) that guarantees to "solve the American race problem" -by turning Black people white. Through a fusion of music by two-time Grammy Award winner Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter (The Roots), and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Bill T. Jones (Spring Awakening and Fela!), with book by Academy Award winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) and directed by The New Group's founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott, Black No More is one Black man's journey colliding with truths of race and identity.

a??a??Originally announced and slated for fall 2020,a??Black No More arrives in January 2022 in this world premiere production from The New Group.

Black No More features Music Direction and Dance Arrangements by Zane Mark; Scenic Design by Derek McLane; Costume Design by Qween Jean; Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter; Sound Design by Nevin Steinberg; and Casting by The Telsey Office / Rebecca Scholl, CSA & Kristian Charbonier, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson, with Assistant Stage Manager Nicole Iovino.

A strictly limited engagement plays January 11 - February 27 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Irene Diamond Stage, 480 West 42nd Street), with Opening Night on February 8. The complete performance schedule, including Black Theater Night and accessibility performances can be found at thenewgroup.org. Regular price tickets for all preview performances January 11 - February 8 are $65 - $85; and tickets for performances February 9 - February 27 are $85 - $105. Tickets are now on sale at thenewgroup.org.