Greg Kinnear Will Make Broadway Debut as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Producer Barry Diller announced today that Academy AwardÂ® nominee and two-time Emmy AwardÂ® winner Greg Kinnear will make his Broadway debut in the iconic role of 'Atticus Finch' in the Broadway production of To Kill A Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, beginning January 5, 2022. Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Jeff Daniels' final performance will be on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Greg Kinnear went from small screen to big with his acclaimed performance in the Sydney Pollack remake of Sabrina, opposite Harrison Ford, and followed that dazzling turn with his Academy Award-nominated role in the James L. Brooks comedy, As Good as It Gets. He burnished his star in such films as You've Got Mail, Mystery Men, Nurse Betty, We Were Soldiers, Auto Focus, The Gift, Someone Like You, Little Miss Sunshine, Baby Mama, and on television most recently in House of Cards. Mr. Kinnear can next be starring opposite Courteney Cox in the Starz comedy series Shining Vale as well as opposite Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser in the Apple drama series In With The Devil.

Before the Broadway shutdown in March 2020, To Kill A Mockingbird continuously played to standing-room-only houses. Since performances began on Thursday, November 1, 2018, the production has not played to an empty seat, with capacity remaining over 100% for every performance. On February 26, 2020, the cast of To Kill A Mockingbird gave a history-making performance of the play at Madison Square Garden, for 18,000 New York City school kids. This was the largest single performance of a theatrical work in the history of world theater. In 2019, to culminate National "Theatre In Our Schools" month, Mr. Sorkin, Mr. Daniels, Mr. Sher, and members of the Broadway cast of To Kill A Mockingbird took the play to Washington, D.C. for an unprecedented special presentation at the Library of Congress, in partnership with the Educational Theatre Association. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the special guest, opening the event alongside Dr. Carla Diane Hayden, Librarian of Congress (the first woman in our nation's history to hold the coveted position).

To Kill a Mockingbird will launch its coast-to-coast National Tour on March 27, 2022, at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY, followed by the official tour opening on April 5, 2022 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston, MA, starring Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch; and will begin performances in London's West End at the Gielgud Theatre on March 10, 2022, starring Rafe Spall.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley.

Tickets for To Kill A Mockingbird are now available via Telecharge at 212 239 6200, and on Telecharge.com.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid