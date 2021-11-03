Photos: Go Inside Nkeki Obi-Melekwe's First Curtain Call as the New Star of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL!

Broadway's TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL welcomed its new leading lady Nkeki Obi-Melekwe to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Stage last night!

Check out photos below!

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe is an original Broadway cast member of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, which marks her Broadway debut. She was handpicked at 22 years old by Tina herself to star in the West End production. A University of Michigan graduate, Nkeki can be heard as the new voice of Audi and previously appeared in MCC's Alice By Heart and Paper Mill Playhouse's production of Half Time. Her TV credits include "Bull" on CBS and "Smilf" on Showtime.

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.