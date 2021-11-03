A STAR IS BORN, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF & More to Stream on BroadwayHD in November

BroadwayHD has unveiled a lineup of star-studded titles with classic movie musicals, concerts and spectacular theater performances. Kicking off the month on November 1st is the 1976 musical romantic drama film, A Star is Born, featuring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. The film's narrative follows a young singer who meets and falls in love with an established rock and roll star, only to find her career ascending while his goes into decline. Also debuting on November 1st is the Oscar-winning film of the Broadway musical, Fiddler On The Roof, which centers around life among the Jewish community of a pre-revolutionary Russian village. On November 2nd, a brand new episode of the hit BBC Comedy series, Goes Wrong Show Episode 206: The Cornley Drama Part 2, is set to debut, followed by Chitty Chitty Bang Bang starring Dick Van Dyke on the 4th.

Also debuting on BroadwayHD this month is the Richard Maltby Jr. directed off-broadway production of "Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter" the story of Linda Lee Thomas, the Southern beauty who was the driving force behind legendary songwriter Cole Porter, on November 18th, followed by the Michael Ball and Alfie Boe Back Together, which is the recording of the final show of their UK tour at the O2 Arena. Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes, a triumphant adaptation of the legendary 1948 feature film by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, will be rounding out the month on November 25th.

BroadwayHD is also getting ready for the holiday season this month with a playlist of festive titles, including Holiday Inn, A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, The Goes Wrong Show, She Loves Me, MeshugaNutcracker, Royal Ballet's The Nutcracker, A Christmas Carol and Slava's Snowshow.

"Theater fans are in for a treat this month with the debut of classic film adaptations A Star is Born, Fiddler on the Roof and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," said Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD. "We look forward to continue bringing the theater experience right into their homes with exciting new titles each month."

The new productions coming to BroadwayHD in November include:

A Star is Born

November 1- A Star Is Born is a 1976 American musical romantic drama film directed by Frank Pierson, written by Pierson, John Gregory Dunne, Joan Didion, and starring Barbra Streisand, Kris Kristofferson, Gary Busey, Paul Mazursky, and Joanne Linville. The film's narrative follows a young singer who meets and falls in love with an established rock and roll star, only to find her career ascending while his goes into decline.

Fiddler On The Roof

November 1- The Oscar-winning film of the Broadway musical, starring Chaim Topel, centers around life among the Jewish community of a pre-revolutionary Russian village. A poor milkman, determined to find good husbands for his five daughters, consults the traditional matchmaker - and also has a word with God.

Goes Wrong Show EP 206: The Cornley Drama Part 2

November 2- The Goes Wrong Show is written by and stars the original founders of the Mischief Theatre Company: Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer, along with Bryony Corrigan, Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Greg Tannahill, Dave Hearn and Chris Leask. The series is based on the BBC The Play That Goes Wrong Christmas Specials and the popular Broadway and West End production that started it all. Season two of The Goes Wrong Show will immerse the members of the Cornley Drama Society in another ambitious project. We'll see sets collapse, special effects fail, and the studio audience will be threatened. But the show must go on...The Goes Wrong Show Season 2 will be Mischief Theatre's biggest disaster yet.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

November 4- While truant from school, young siblings Jeremy and Jemima meet the beautiful Truly Scrumptious (Sally Ann Howes), who falls for their widowed father, Caractacus Potts (Dick Van Dyke), and his various oddball inventions, including the family's noisy rebuilt car, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. One day at the beach, Caractacus tells Truly and the children a fanciful fable about the villainous Baron Bomburst (Gert Frobe) and his evil designs on the Potts family car.

Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter

November 18- Love, Linda tells the story of Linda Lee Thomas, the Southern beauty who was the driving force behind legendary songwriter Cole Porter. Though Porter was gay, their companionship and love lasted through 35 years of marriage and together they lived a spectacular, glamour-filled life. With innovative arrangements, Cole Porter's timeless songs weave through the compelling narrative, celebrating the deep love that Linda and Cole shared, while examining the darker sides of their glamorous lives.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe Back Together

November 23- The ultimate musical duo, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are 'Back Together' with this recording of the final show of their UK tour at the O2 Arena. Hot on the heels of their star turns in the West End's phenomenally successful staged concert of Les Misérables, the pair take on their favourite musical theatre, pop and rock tracks, including songs from The Lion King, The Greatest Showman and The Phantom of the Opera as well as a brilliantly arranged 'Queen Medley'.

Matthew Bourne's Red Shoes

November 25- Filmed at Sadler's Wells in 2019, Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes is a triumphant adaptation of the legendary 1948 feature film by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger. The double Olivier Award-winning show is Hans Christian Andersen's tale of obsession, possession, and one girl's dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Victoria Page, played by Ashley Shaw who won a National Dance Award for her performance, lives to dance, but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion: the composer Julian Craster played by original cast member Dominic North, and legendary impresario Boris Lermontov, with the great Adam Cooper in the role. Set to the achingly romantic music of golden-age Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann, The Red Shoes is orchestrated by Terry Davies and performed live by the New Adventures Orchestra, with cinematic designs by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis, and projection by Duncan McLean.

To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.