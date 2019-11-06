BWW Exclusive: Listen to Randy Rainbow Duet with Norm Lewis on New Christmas Album!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway Records will release Randy Rainbow: Hey Gurl, It's Christmas! on Friday, November 8, 2019. The album is currently available for pre-order at BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.com.
On his debut Christmas album, comedian, singer, and viral star Randy Rainbow puts his signature twist on holiday classics and premieres a brand-new Christmas song (the title track) with music by Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Smash, Mary Poppins Returns) and lyrics by Randy Rainbow and Shaiman. Backed by a swingin' band and exciting new musical arrangements by Jesse Kissel (Chicago, The Visit, Randy Rainbow Live), Randy is joined by special guests Alan Cumming, Kathy Griffin, Norm Lewis, Lorna Luft, and even the President of the United States... sort of.
Randy Rainbow is an American comedian, actor, singer, writer and satirist best known for his popular series of musical parodies and political spoofs, which have garnered him international acclaim. Currently touring the U.S. to sold-out shows, the influencer and Internet sensation's viral comedy videos receive millions of views across all social media and digital platforms. Find out more at www.RandyRainbow.com and follow him at @randyrainbow.
We're excited to bring you a special sneak peek of the album - "Merry Christmas Darling / What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" featuring Broadway favorite Norm Lewis!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has secured worldwide licensing rights to smash-hit musical Beetlejuice from Warner Bros. Theatr... (read more)
Meet the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL- Now in Previews on Broadway!
You oughtta know that Jagged Little Pill is officially in preview son Broadway! The new musical is inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare ... (read more)
Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Antonio Banderas In A CHORUS LINE
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production of A CHORUS LINE now on stage in Spain, co-directed by and starring Antonio Banderas!... (read more)
Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel Will Lead WAITRESS in the West End
Waitress is delighted to announce that international bestselling artist Sara Bareilles who wrote the music and lyrics for the hit musical will be maki... (read more)
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Announces Ticket Lottery and General Rush Policy
Producers of the new musical JAGGED LITTLE PILL have announced the details for the show's digital lottery and general rush policies, launching today, ... (read more)
Alice Ripley Set to Star In Maltby & Shire's BABY in a Limited NYC Engagement
Out of the Box Theatrics' Founding Artistic Director, Liz Flemming announced today that Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley will lead the cast of a limited... (read more)