Randy Rainbow to Release Holiday Album HEY GURL, IT'S CHRISTMAS!
Broadway Records today announced that Randy Rainbow: Hey Gurl, It's Christmas! will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, November 8, 2019. The album is currently available for pre-order at BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.com.
On his debut Christmas album, comedian, singer, and viral star Randy Rainbow puts his signature twist on holiday classics and premieres a brand-new Christmas song (the title track) with music by Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Smash, Mary Poppins Returns) and lyrics by Randy Rainbow and Shaiman. Backed by a swingin' band and exciting new musical arrangements by Jesse Kissel (Chicago, The Visit, Randy Rainbow Live), Randy is joined by special guests Alan Cumming, Kathy Griffin, Norm Lewis, Lorna Luft, and even the President of the United States... sort of.
Track Listing:
1. Hey Gurl, It's Christmas!
2. I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus (featuring Kathy Griffin and Alan Cumming)
3. Merry Christmas Darling / What Are You Doing New Year's Eve? (featuring Norm Lewis)
4. Trump's Favorite Things
5. Santa Claus is Coming to Town (featuring Lorna Luft)
6. The Christmas Movie Medley
7. Make Someone Happy
Randy Rainbow is an American comedian, actor, singer, writer and satirist best known for his popular series of musical parodies and political spoofs, which have garnered him international acclaim. Currently touring the U.S. to sold-out shows, the influencer and Internet sensation's viral comedy videos receive millions of views across all social media and digital platforms. Find out more at www.RandyRainbow.com and follow him at @randyrainbow.
