COME FROM AWAY
Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

BWW Exclusive: Go Behind the Music of COME FROM AWAY with Ben Power!

Jun. 20, 2019  

Eight times a week on Broadway and across the world, audiences are welcomed to the rock with the singular sound of Gander, Newfoundland. The worldwide hit Come From Away features a score unlike any other musical, and we're taking a closer look at the instruments that make the music. Watch below as Come From Away band member Ben Power gives us the rundown on the three types of instruments that he plays from stage left!

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

For additional information, visit: https://comefromaway.com

BWW Exclusive: Go Behind the Music of COME FROM AWAY with Ben Power!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets


Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: The Kid Critics Tune In for the 2019 Tony Awards!
  • BWW TV: Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz Get Ready for TWOHANDER at Feinstein's/54 Below!
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights from Roundabout's TONI STONE
  • BWW TV: Danielle Brooks Stars In MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At Shakespeare In The Park
  • VIDEO: See Christopher Jackson and Anthony Ramos Perform '96,000' Up Close!
  • BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Kids of COME FROM AWAY Celebrate Father's Day!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup