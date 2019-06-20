BWW Exclusive: Go Behind the Music of COME FROM AWAY with Ben Power!

Eight times a week on Broadway and across the world, audiences are welcomed to the rock with the singular sound of Gander, Newfoundland. The worldwide hit Come From Away features a score unlike any other musical, and we're taking a closer look at the instruments that make the music. Watch below as Come From Away band member Ben Power gives us the rundown on the three types of instruments that he plays from stage left!

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

For additional information, visit: https://comefromaway.com





