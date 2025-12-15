Video: Check Out a Sneak Peek Clip of PALM ROYALE Season 2 Episode 6

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from episode six of the comedy series, Palm Royale. Watch the clip, which sees Maxine (Kristen Wiig) offer marriage advice to Evelyn (Allison Janney). In the sixth episode, Virginia enlists Maxine and Douglas to help find the Russian mole, and the arrival of a new family member complicates the matter. It will premiere on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 on Apple TV.

Written, executive produced, and showrun by Abe Sylvia, the Palm Royale cast also features Laura Dern, Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber, with guest stars Patti LuPone, John Stamos, Vicki Lawrence, and Matt Rogers.

The series follows Maxine Dellacorte (Wiig) as she works to find her footing in the cutthroat world of Palm Beach high society. In season two, Maxine is left a social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown. To survive, she must draw on her well of cleverness and cunning to prove, once and for all, that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule the town. Along the way, she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on: secrets, lies, and the occasional felony.

The first season of Palm Royale received 11 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Kristen Wiig) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Carol Burnett), and won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music. The series is executive produced by Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Wiig, and Katie O’Connell Marsh.

