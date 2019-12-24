BC/EFA
BWW Exclusive: Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney and the Cast of HADESTOWN Get in the Holiday Spirit for Carols For A Cure

BWW Exclusive: Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney and the Cast of HADESTOWN Get in the Holiday Spirit for Carols For A CureCarols for a Cure is back for 2019 in its 21st edition! Below, check out exclusive photos of Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Amber Gray, Andre de Shields and the cast of Hadestown as they gather to record their track- "Midwintersong."

For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.

This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.

Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 exclusively benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and can be purchased (along with Volumes 1 through 20) in the web store at here or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770. The new album is also available at participating New York City theaters.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The Cast of Hadestown

Timothy Hughes Anthony Chatmon III, Cherie B. Tay, Quinton Menendez and John Krause

Rachel Chavkin, Kay Trinidad, Katie Siegmund, Eva Noblezada and Kimberly Marable

Khaila Wilcoxon, Kay Trinidad, Katie Siegmund, Eva Noblezada and Kimberly Marable

Eva Noblezada, Kimberly Marable and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer

Kimberly Marable, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Jessie Shelton and Anais Mitchell

Kimberly Marable, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Jessie Shelton and Anais Mitchell

The Cast of Hadestown that includes-Andre De Shields, Timothy Hughes John Krause, Jewelle Blackman, Quinton Menendez, Malcolm Armwood, Cheri B. Tay, Khaila Wilcoxon, Kay Trinidad, David Neumann, Rachel Chavkin, Eva Noblezada, Amber Gray, Reeve Carney, Liam Robinson, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Kimberly Marable, Katie Siegmund, Anthony Chatmon II , Jessie Shelton and Anais Mitchell

Zachary Eager, Lynn Pinto (Producer), Andros Rodriguez (Engineer) join with The Cast of Hadestown that includes-Andre De Shields, Timothy Hughes John Krause, Jewelle Blackman, Quinton Menendez, Malcolm Armwood, Cheri B. Tay, Khaila Wilcoxon, Kay Trinidad, David Neumann, Rachel Chavkin, Eva Noblezada, Amber Gray, Reeve Carney, Liam Robinson, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Kimberly Marable, Katie Siegmund, Anthony Chatmon II , Jessie Shelton and Anais Mitchell

Amber Gray, Liam Robinson and Anais Mitchell

Amber Gray, Liam Robinson and Anais Mitchell

Lynn Pinto and Andros Rodriguez with Amber Gray, Liam Robinson and Anais Mitchell

Anais Mitchell

Anais Mitchell

David Neumann

Andre De Shields

Kimberly Marable

Reeve Carney



