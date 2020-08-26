BWW Blog: Gotta Get Back to Xavier

To sum up how I feel about that, I think Harry Potter from A Very Potter Musical (yes that is where my title came from) said it best, “Man, I’m glad I’m back!”

It's that time of year, universities are back in session...well some. Xavier University, the school I attend seems is one that has decided to allow students back on campus. To sum up how I feel about that, I think Harry Potter from A Very Potter Musical (yes that is where my title came from) said it best, "Man, I'm glad I'm back!" Yet, with the number of precautions that must be taken to keep us safe, classes and the community don't feel quite the same. I don't want to be a downer though, I want to share all of the great things I am still able to do at Xavier, despite the circumstances.

I am only taking two theatre classes this semester, one of which is online, the other being my Musical Theatre Dance class. Let me just say, dancing with masks is not ideal. They're hot and distracting, and I know I am not the only one who feels this way. I do however like it more than the alternative option, which would be to attend class through a screen at my house. The space we are in now is much better. In fact, it is better than where we would have been if things were normal. Musical Theatre Dance is being held on the stage, which feels so good to be on again, but under normal circumstances, it would have been in the dance studio. Our dance studio is quite small, old, and poorly ventilated, so I understand why we were moved. I hope the administration took note of this and reassesses and potentially updates some of our facilities for future classes.

Another positive of this semester being back in person is getting to live with and see my friends! This year I am living with four other theatre majors in a house off-campus. I am thankful for that for a few reasons. Being off-campus is nice, especially during the pandemic. We are able to come home and have a safe space of our own. Plus, if Xavier does end up going all online, we will not be sent home. Living with friends is good because we have each other to hang out with since we are socially distancing as much as possible. Living with friends who are also theatre majors is especially good, because we all understand the stress of the unpredictable theatre world and can be there to support one another through these tough times.

Last, but certainly not least, I am excited to be back, because I am still able to do theatre through Xavier University. Our theatre department has always been innovative and ahead of the curve, and I am so grateful for that right now. I won't share all of the details, that's a blog post for another time, but know Xavier University Theatre has a plan. We are going to be able to create theatre despite there being a worldwide pandemic and I think there is something so special about that.

