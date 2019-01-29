BROADWAY BARES Returns June 16 at Hammerstein Ballroom

More than 150 of New York City's most talented dancers will unite for an extravaganza of sensational striptease on Sunday, June 16, 2019, when Broadway Bares returns to Hammerstein Ballroom (311 West 34th Street, NYC).

Tickets to Broadway Bares, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, go on sale today at broadwaycares.org.

Two unforgettable shows at 9:30 pm and midnight will feature full-out production numbers with tantalizing dancers and beloved Broadway stars. This year's theme and special guests will be announced later this spring.

Tickets for Broadway Bares (#BroadwayBares) range from $65 to $3,000. VIP tickets include unlimited specialty cocktails and exclusive seating. The fabulous "Stripper Spectacular" package includes a premium reserved table seat at either show with specialty cocktails, a backstage tour and an invitation to a private cocktail party with Tony Award-winning Broadway Bares creator and executive producer Jerry Mitchell. The "Barest Backstage Insider Experience" includes a premium reserved table seat at the midnight show with specialty cocktails, a pre-show, behind-the-scenes backstage tour and access to the final "undressed" rehearsal the evening of the show. Tickets details are at broadwaycares.org. For additional information and merchandise, visit broadwaybares.com.



The show will be directed by Laya Barak, an accomplished dancer and choreographer whose work has appeared in the last five editions of Broadway Bares. Barak co-directed last year's Broadway Bares: Game Night with Nick Kenkel, who joins Mitchell as an executive producer.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In Broadway Bares' first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on a New York City bar and raised $8,000.

Last year, Broadway Bares invited stars and fans alike to play at Broadway Bares: Game Night. The tantalizing twist on a typical game night raised a record-breaking $1,875,090. The 28 editions of Broadway Bares have raised more than $19.1 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman

