BC/EFA's 2017 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Opens Pre-Bidding for Walk-On Roles, Signed Memorabilia & More

The ultimate Broadway treasure hunt is only three weeks away, and you can get a jump start now on finding unique theatrical collectables and extraordinary experiences. Pre-bidding opens today on dozens of auction items available at the 31st Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction.

Theatre enthusiasts can bid on one-of-a-kind memorabilia, chances to meet beloved Broadway stars and unforgettable onstage and backstage opportunities at broadwaycares.org.

On Sunday, September 24, the thrill of the auction continues when Shubert Alley is filled with theatre fans bidding on the items in person at the Grand Auction's silent and live auctions. Even more Broadway treasures are in store along West 44th and West 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenue, where you can discover tables full of Broadway memorabilia from your favorite shows and theatrical organizations.

The Grand Auction offers exclusive Broadway experiences that cannot be found anywhere else, such as a chance to kiss the cod and meet the cast of Come From Away and to conduct the orchestra at The Phantom of the Opera.

Among the other lots up for bid are:

- Priceless walk-on roles in Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Kinky Boots, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock - The Musical and Wicked, with more to be announced.

- VIP house seats and backstage visits to meet Aladdin's Telly Leung and Major Attaway; Anastasia's Christy Altomare and Derek Klena; The Book of Mormon's Nic Rouleau, Brian Sears and Kim Exum; Come From Away's Jenn Colella and Chad Kimball; and Hello, Dolly!'s Gavin Creel, with more to be added.

- Sketches hand-drawn onstage and signed by Jake Gyllenhaal during this year's revival of Sunday in the Park with George.

- Exclusive tickets to watch a taping of the new Will & Grace reboot in Los Angeles, plus your photo with the iconic cast.

- Musical phrases handwritten and signed by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty from Once on This Island; Sheldon Harnick from She Loves Me; Cyndi Lauper from Kinky Boots; Alan Menken from Beauty and the Beast; Benj Pasek and Justin Paul from Dear Evan Hansen; Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez from The Book of Mormon; Irene Sankoff and David Hein from Come From Away; Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman from TV's Smash; and Duncan Sheik and Steven Slater from Spring Awakening.

- One-of-a-kind show memorabilia autographed by Cate Blanchett, Christian Borle, Glenn Close, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Cynthia Erivo, Sally Field, ArianaGrande, Joel Grey, Josh Groban, Jonathan Groff, Florence Henderson, Jennifer Hudson, Hugh Jackman, Rachel Bay Jones, Andy Karl, Laura Linney, Ethel Merman, Laurie Metcalf, Bette Midler, Cynthia Nixon, David Hyde Pierce, Ben Platt, Chita Rivera, Joan Rivers, Phillipa Soo, Stephen Sondheim and more.

- Opening night tickets and party passes for Broadway's hottest shows of the new season, including The Band's Visit, Carousel, Children of a Lesser God, Escape to Margaritaville, Farinelli and the King, Frozen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Iceman Cometh, Lobby Hero, Meteor Shower, The Parisian Woman, SpongeBob SquarePants and Three Tall Women, with more to be announced.

Pre-bidding on silent and live auction lots will continue through Friday, September 22. Then, on September 24 at the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, silent auction lots will open every half hour beginning at 10 am for in-person bidding; the live auction begins at 5 pm. Auction favorites Jen Cody and Michael Goddard will join forces once again to co-host the silent auction.

Broadway and TV veteran Bryan Batt and the esteemed Nick Nicholson will return as host and auctioneer of the live auction.

More than 50 tables full of Broadway memorabilia, collectible Playbills and unique gems will line West 44th and West 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenue. Among the shows scheduled to have tables this year are Aladdin; Anastasia; Beautiful - The Carole King Musical; A Bronx Tale; Dear Evan Hansen; Hamilton; Hello, Dolly!; Kinky Boots; The Lion King; Miss Saigon; Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812; NEWSical The Musical; The Phantom of the Opera; School of Rock - The Musical, Sweeney Todd and Wicked.

The always popular Autograph Table and Photo Booth will welcome more than 60 actors from Broadway's best shows. The complete list of participants will be announced Thursday, September 15. The Autograph Table and Photo Booth, based on the deck of Junior's at Shubert Alley, will be hosted by Ben Cameron, seasoned Broadway performer and host of Broadway Sessions at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.

Specific items for sale at the Broadway Flea Market, other packages to be offered at the Grand Auction and the stars appearing at the Autograph Table and Photo Booth will be announced on broadwaycares.org, on Facebook at facebook.com/BCEFA, on Instagram at instragam.com/BCEFA and on Twitter at twitter.com/BCEFA.

Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record breaking $782,081. Since 1987, the 30 editions of the event have raised $12.6 million.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $285 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.

