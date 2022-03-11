BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Recording Now Available

Sony Masterworks Broadway today releases the Original Cast Recording to Back to the Future - THE MUSICAL. The award-winning musical is currently running at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End and features new music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard alongside classic songs from the movie. Available everywhere now, the album is a special treat for audiences eager to connect with Back to the Future in an exciting new musical adventure. Following today's digital release, the album will also be available in CD format beginning Friday, April 15 - preorder is available now.

Of today's release, Mark Cavell, President, Sony Masterworks notes, "I am thrilled beyond all measure that Sony Music Masterworks will be bringing you the fantastic music from this great show, featuring a host of new songs from the combined talents of Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard together with firm favorites from the movie".

Behind this highly-praised stage show are Producer Colin Ingram (Ghost - The Musical) and Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the creators of the Back to the Future film trilogy. The show moved to the West End following an out-of-town opening at the Manchester Opera House where it was enthusiastically received by critics and public alike. Roger Bart and Olly Dobson reprise the roles of 'Dr Emmett Brown' and 'Marty McFly' respectively. Also featured are Hugh Coles as 'George McFly', Rosanna Hyland as 'Lorraine Baines', Cedric Neal as 'Goldie Wilson', Aidan Cutler as 'Biff Tannen' and Courtney-Mae Briggs as 'Jennifer Parker'.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future - THE MUSICAL has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

BACK TO THE FUTURE - THE MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), lighting design by Tim Lutkin, lighting consultant Hugh Vanstone, Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

BACK TO THE FUTURE - THE MUSICAL is nominated in 7 categories for the 2022 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical (Olly Dobson), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Hugh Coles), Best Original Score or New Orchestrations (Composers: Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard; Orchestrations: Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook), Best Set Design (Tim Hatley for Design and Finn Ross for Video Design), Best Lighting Design (Tim Lutkin) and Best Sound Design (Gareth Owens).

It also recently won four WhatsOnStage Awards at the 22nd Annual Awards Ceremony for: Best New Musical, Best Supporting Actor (Hugh Coles), Best Lighting (Tim Lutkin) and Best Sound (Gareth Owen).

BACK TO THE FUTURE - THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL CAST RECORDING)

TRACKLISTING -

1. Overture - The Outatime Orchestra

2. It's Only a Matter of Time - Olly Dobson, Cedric Neal, Ensemble

3. Audition (The Power of Love) / Got No Future - Olly Dobson

4. Wherever We're Going - Courtney-Mae Briggs, Olly Dobson

5. Hello - Is Anybody Home? - Olly Dobson, Hugh Coles, Will Haswell, Emma Lloyd, Rosanna Hyland

6. It Works - Roger Bart, Female Ensemble

7. Don't Drive 88! - The Outatime Orchestra

8. Cake - Olly Dobson, Katharine Pearson, Mark Oxtoby, Ensemble

9. Gotta Start Somewhere - Cedric Neal, Ensemble

10. My Myopia - Hugh Coles

11. Pretty Baby - Rosanna Hyland, Female Ensemble

12. Future Boy - Olly Dobson, Roger Bart, Ensemble

13. Something About That Boy - Rosanna Hyland, Aidan Cutler, Ensemble

14. 21st Century - Roger Bart, Ensemble

15. Put Your Mind to It - Olly Dobson, Hugh Coles

16. For the Dreamers - Roger Bart

17. Teach Him a Lesson - Aidan Cutler, Will Haswell, Shane O'Riordan

18. The Letter / Only a Matter of Time Reprise - The Outatime Orchestra, Olly Dobson, Courtney-Mae Briggs

19. Deep Divin' - Cedric Neal, Ensemble (Piano solo by Steve Holness)

20. Earth Angel (Will You Be Mine) - Cedric Neal, Hugh Coles, Rosanna Hyland, Ensemble

21. Johnny B. Goode - Olly Dobson, Ensemble

22. The Clocktower / For the Dreamers Reprise - The Outatime Orchestra, Roger Bart, Ensemble

23. The Power of Love - Olly Dobson, Cedric Neal, Courtney-Mae Briggs, Ensemble

24. Doc Returns / Finale - The Outatime Orchestra, Ensemble

25. Back in Time - Olly Dobson, Roger Bart, Ensemble

26. Exit Music (Back in Time) - The Outatime Orchestra

ABOUT Back to the Future - THE MUSICAL

Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Back to the Future the movie was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr Emmett Brown. The film grossed $360.6 million (Â£279 million) at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today's money).

BACK TO THE FUTURE - THE MUSICAL is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hunter Arnold, Crush Music, CJ ENM, Playing Field, Teresa Tsai, Ivy Herman/Hallee Adelman, Ricardo Marques, Augury, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, in association with, Kimberly Magarro, Robert L. Hutt, Stage Entertainment, Glass Half Full Productions/ Neil Gooding Productions.