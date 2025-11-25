BACK TO THE FUTURE Will Close in London Ahead of UK Tour

Back to the Future will play its final show at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End on Sunday 12th April 2026, before it begins a National Tour of the UK in October 2026.

As previously announced, the UK tour of Back to the Future will launch at the Bristol Hippodrome from Thursday 8 October 2026 to Saturday 21 November 2026. The tour will also visit the Edinburgh Playhouse (2 December 2026 – 2 January 2027), Liverpool Empire (12 January – 6 February 2027), Milton Keynes Theatre (9 – 27 February 2027), Sunderland Empire (13 April – 8 May 2027) and Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (8 June – 3 July 2027), with further tour dates and casting to be announced. Learn more here.

About Back to the Future

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

The production currently stars Caden Brauch as Marty McFly, Cory English as Doctor Emmett Brown, Maddie Grace Jepson as Lorraine Baines, Orlando Gibbs as George McFly, C.J. Borger as Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, Alex Runicles as Biff Tannen, Talia Palamathanan as Jennifer Parker, Lee Ormsby as Alternate Doctor Emmett Brown and Strickland, Gracie Caine as Linda McFly, Liam McHugh as Dave McFly and Ryan Appiah-Sarpong, Amy Barker, Jed Berry, Billie Bowman, Jabari Braham, Charlotte Coggin, Sia Dauda, Lauren Dawes, Alexander Day, Talia Duff, Helen Gulston, Oliver Halford, Thomas Inge, Stephen Lewis-Johnston, Adam Margilewski, Samuel Nicholas, Brian Ó'Muirí, Phoebe Roberts, Issie Wilman and Alexandra Wright.

Back to the Future The Musical has been seen by over 2 million people in the UK and has broken box office records at the Adelphi Theatre in London, where it has now entered its 5th year. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the original movie, which was released 3 July 1985 in the US.