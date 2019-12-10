Austin Durant Joins The Cast Of MOULIN ROUGE! Beginning Tonight; Danny Burstein Takes Leave Due to Injury

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

Beginning tonight, Tuesday, December 10 - Austin Durant joins the cast of Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of "Harold Zidler."

Durant will be filling in for Danny Burstein during his six-week medical leave of absence to repair a torn meniscus.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, is now playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th Street, NYC).

The cast includes Tony Award winner Karen Olivo as Satine, Aaron Tveit as Christian, Tony and Olivier award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Robyn Hurder as Nini.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and - above all - love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.





