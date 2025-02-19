Audra McDonald Out of GYPSY on February 19; Tryphena Wade Makes 'Rose' Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Audra McDonald will be out of Gypsy on Broadway for both performances on Wednesday February 19. Her standby, Tryphena Wade, made her debut as Rose on Tuesday, February 18.

Wade was originally scheduled to make her Mama Rose debut on February 22, also performing on February 23. However, the show confirmed on social media that she would be appearing in both the matinee and evening performances on Wednesday, February 19. Wade shared on her Instagram story that she also went on for the role on Tuesday night.

There is no word on if McDonald will go on for performances on February 20 and 21. The Tony-winner revealed that she will be out this weekend to attend her father-in-law’s Celebration of Life service, encouraging audiences to come see Wade's "phenomenal" performance.

About Gypsy

GYPSY, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Kevin Csolak, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Lili Thomas, Mylinda Hull, Jacob Ming-Trent, Kyleigh Vickers, Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith, and Natalie Wachen.

GYPSY, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream.