Ariana Grande Confirms 'The Eternal Sunshine Tour' for 2026; Tour Dates Revealed

Following several teases on social media, pop icon Ariana Grande is officially returning to the road. The Wicked star has announced 'the eternal sunshine tour,' kicking off in June 2026 in Oakland, CA. This is her first headlining run since 2019’s Sweetener World Tour.

Grande confirmed the news on Instagram, also revealing that the North American and London ticket presales begin September 9 and 16, respectively. Tickets will officially go on sale on September 10 at 10:00 am local time in North America and September 18 at 10:00 am local in London. Presale sign-up is open now until September 6 here.

The majority of the 2026 dates take place in North America, with other stops that include Austin, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Chicago. Her tour will conclude with five London dates in August. Take a look at the full tour lineup below.

Ariana Grande 2026 Tour Dates:

06/06/26 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

06/09/26 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

06/13/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

06/14/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Cyrpto.com Arena

06/17/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

06/19/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

06/24/26 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/26/26 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/30/26 - Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

07/02/26 - Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

07/06/26 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/08/26 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/12/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/13/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/16/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/18/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/22/26 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/24/26 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/28/26 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/30/26 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/03/26 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/05/26 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/15/26 - London, UK @ The O2

08/16/26 - London, UK @ The O2

08/19/26 - London, UK @ The O2

08/20/26 - London, UK @ The O2

08/23/26 - London, UK @ The O2

Earlier this summer, Grande confirmed upcoming plans for live music performances in 2026, "even if it’s just for a little." She shared that, despite her growing acting career, she will not abandon her musical roots as it "has always been my lifeline." Grande went on to explain that this part of her career "may not look exactly like it did before, but I much prefer how it looks in my head."

Grande is starring as Glinda in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked, the first part of which has already been released. For her performance in the film, she was nominated for multiple awards, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. She has since booked roles in Focker In-Law and Jon M. Chu's animated musical Oh, the Places You'll Go. In previous interviews, she has indicated that she hopes to pursue more acting and musical theater.

Grande's most recent music release is "eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days edition," the deluxe edition of her acclaimed 2024 album. The new version of her album includes six additional tracks, including Twilight Zone, Warm, Dandelion, Past Life, and Hampstead, which is inspired by the UK location where she stayed during the filming of Wicked in 2023. Check it out here.

The performer also released a short film "brighter days ahead," released in conjunction with the album. The film is directed by Grande and Christian Breslauer, and sees an elderly Peaches (a character played by Grande) who checks into the Brighter Days clinic to revitalize her memory.

The latest version of her hit album follows her "slightly deluxe" and "slightly deluxe and also live" editions, which featured alternate live, acoustic, and remixed versions of the tracks. eternal sunshine, her first album since 2020, was released in March of 2024 to acclaim from fans and critics. The title takes inspiration from the 2004 Jim Carrey movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

A Grammy Award-winning performer, Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight years old. Six of her studio albums have reached number one on the Billboard 200, and nine of her songs have topped the Billboard Hot 100. She previously appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. She will next be seen in Wicked: For Good, arriving in theaters on November 21, 2025.