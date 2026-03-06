MASQUERADE Extends Off-Broadway Through Summer 2026

Due to popular demand, the immersive hit Masquerade will extend for a fifth time through Summer 2026. Masquerade will now play an additional 9 weeks through Sunday, September 6, 2026, at 218 West 57th Street.

Masquerade is based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with LW Entertainment.

Performances for Masquerade take place evenings Tuesday – Sunday with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays.

Same day tickets can also be accessed via the Black Tie Standby Line, an in-person cancellation line offering a limited number of $170 tickets to each performance, subject to availability from any returned or canceled tickets. Standby hopefuls are reminded that attending in proper attire is essential to the Masquerade experience and is required in order to join the Black Tie Standby Line. The Black Tie Standby Line operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

From the revels of the masked ball, into dressing rooms a breath away from the cast, and even down through mirrors into the deepest corners of the Phantom’s lair, Masquerade invites you to experience the iconic story and score, even stranger (and more phantastically) than you’ve dreamt it.

The cast of Masquerade includes Alaska (Swing, Carnival Specialty Act), Lee H. Alexander (Swing), Laura Lee Anderson (Carnival F&B), Milena Comeau (Ensemble), Matthew Curiano (Andre), Quentin Earl Darrington (Phantom), Nicholas Edwards (Raoul), Gabriella Enriquez (Automata), Nicole J. Ferguson (Swing), Haile Ferrier (Christine), Nkrumah Gatling (Swing), Francisco Javier González (Raoul), Cooper Grodin (Swing), Maxfield Haynes (Young Phantom), Bryan Hernandez-Luch (Violinist), Satomi Hofmann (Carlotta/Giry), Dan Hoy (Raoul), Kody Jauron (Young Phantom), Tia Karaplis (Giry), Nathan Keen (Dance/Fight Captain), Joseph Kerr (Master of Pyromancy), Michael Kuhn (Swing), Jacob Lacopo (Buquet), Eryn LeCroy (Christine), Telly Leung (Phantom), Claire Leyden (Vocal Captain, Swing), Audrey Logan (Vacation Swing), Francesca Mehrotra (Christine), Georgia Mendes (Ensemble), Sami Merdinian (Swing, Violinist), Anna Monoxide (Carnival F&B), Addie Morales (Christine), Betsy Morgan (Carlotta/Giry), Riley Noland (Christine), Charles Osborne (Ensemble), Hugh Panaro (Phantom), Liz Pearce (Giry), Alex Ross (Firmin), Chris Ryan (Barker), Kyle Scatliffe (Phantom), Clay Singer (Phantom), Cooper Stanton (Buquet), Jeremy Stolle (Swing), Jack Sullivan (Swing), Olivia Tarchick (Swing), Sean Seamus Thompson (Vacation Swing), Ryan Vona (Phantom), Kaley Ann Voorhees (Christine), Nik Walker (Phantom), Nikita Yermak (Violinist), and Kevin Zambrano (Young Phantom).

Masquerade is created by Diane Paulus (Creator and Director), Andrew Lloyd Webber (Creator and Composer), and Randy Weiner (Creator and Producer). The Masquerade team includes Shai Baitel (Creative Director), Hunter Bird (Associate Director), Evan Bernardin Productions (General Manager), Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Choreographer), Hailey Delaney (Assistant Stage Manager), Elizabeth Emamuel (Assistant Stage Manager), Kathy Fabian (Props Designer/Supervisor), James Fluhr (Attraction and Design Director), Jessie Flynn (Art Director), Nicola Formichetti (Mask Designer), Skylar Fox (Magic and Visual Effects Designer), Cesar Hawas (Senior Producer), Morgan R. Holbrook (Assistant Stage Manager), J. J. Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Designer), Brett Jarvis (Sound Designer), Marc Kimelman (Associate Director/Choreographer), Kate Lumpkin (Casting Director), McBee (Stage Manager), Lee McCutcheon (Music Producer), Scott Pask (Scenic Design), Alicia Rodis (Intimacy Coordinator), Emilio Sosa (Costume Designer), Ben Stanton (Lighting Designer), Monét Thibou (Assistant Stage Manager), William Waldrop (Music Director), , Kat West (Production Stage Manager), Nzinga Williams (Company Manager), David Andrew Wilson (Music Supervisor for Andrew Lloyd Webber), and Asher Young (Producer).

Masquerade brings audiences closer than ever before to the strange affair of The Phantom of the Opera — a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair beneath the Opéra Populaire, guests explore the world of the Phantom as the story and music unfold around them. And when the iconic chandelier rises once again above New York City, it offers more than just ‘a little illumination’—revealing a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade. M.A.C. COSMETICS serves as the show’s Official Makeup Partner.