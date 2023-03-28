Andrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs & More Join Third TROLLS Movie Musical

This holiday season, Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake will return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation's blockbuster musical franchise: Trolls Band Together.

The new film will also feature Andrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs, Camila Cabello, Amy Schumer, Zooey Deschanel, RuPaul Charles, and more.

After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past.

He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André), Spruce (Diggs) and Clay (Kid Cudi). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn't seen his brothers since.

But when Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains-Velvet (Schumer) and Veneer (Rannells)-Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Featuring Trolls' signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits, Trolls Band Together stars a dazzling cast of musical superstars and comedic powerhouses as new franchise characters, including four-time Grammy nominee and Latin Grammy winner Cabello (Cinderella) as Viva; Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant) as Crimp; and 12-time Emmy winning drag icon RuPaul Charles as Miss Maxine.

Trolls Band Together is steered by returning director Walt Dohrn and producer Gina Shay, and is co-directed by Tim Heitz (head of story, Trolls World Tour).

DreamWorks Animation's Trolls films-2016's Trolls and 2020's Trolls World Tour-have sung and danced their way to record-breaking success, earning an Oscar® nomination for Best Original Song and fueling one of the largest and most beloved entertainment brands in the world.

Watch the new trailer here: