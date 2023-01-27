Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alyssa Fox to Take Over as Elphaba in WICKED Beginning in March

Alyssa joins a cast which will include McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda, James D. Gish as Fiyero, and more.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Alyssa Fox will take over the role of Elphaba in Wicked at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre (222 West 51st Street) beginning Tuesday, March 7th.

A Dallas, TX native, ALYSSA FOX is fulfilling a huge dream after being a member of the WICKED family for over 13 years. She was last seen as the standby for Elphaba on Broadway, after playing the role on the National Tour, and as the understudy in the San Francisco company. Alyssa was also the Elsa standby in the original cast of Disney's Frozen on Broadway.

Alyssa joins a cast which will include McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda, Tony Award-winner Cleavant Derricks as The Wizard, Tony Award-winner Michele Pawk as Madame Morrible, James D. Gish as Fiyero, Tony Award-nominee Clifton Davis as Doctor Dillamond, Mikayla Renfrow as Nessarose, and Michael Wartella as Boq. Talia Suskauer will play her final performance as Elphaba on Sunday, March 5.

ABOUT Wicked

Currently the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED is celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Broadway this fall.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, WICKED in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.


