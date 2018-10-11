Adam Lambert & Ledisi Join NBC's Broadcast of A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, to celebrate Wicked's 15th Anniversary on Broadway this October, NBC will throw a Halloween party for the ages with "A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway," airing Monday, October 29 at 10pm ET/PT. This televised concert featuring songs from the blockbuster musical hit, Wicked, will showcase a cavalcade of special guest stars to help celebrate the music and the magic of the show that tells the story of what happened in Oz before Dorothy dropped in.

According to Billboard, joining in the festivities are Wicked alum Adam Lambert (national tour) and recording artist Ledisi.

"A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway" will reunite Tony Award Winners Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, the original Elphaba and Glinda, who will perform and serve as hosts for the special. Additional guest performers include global music superstar Ariana Grande, multi-platinum recording artist Pentatonix, the current Broadway company of Wicked and more to be announced, all to honor the show's lasting cultural impact and the 15th anniversary of its unforgettable Broadway debut.

"WICKED is a blockbuster musical playing all over the world and still selling out night after night after 15 years on Broadway, and we're thrilled to be partnering with Emmy and Tony-winning producer Marc Platt and the entire Wicked team to celebrate the enduring success of this show," said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs and Late Night, NBC Entertainment. "We're especially excited to have Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth reunited along with big guest stars in front of an audience -- in costume hopefully -- to help us celebrate the Halloween season."

The show will tape at New York's Marquis Theater and be produced by the original Wicked team, including the Tony and Emmy Award-winning Marc Platt along with Emmy Award-winners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will also serve as director.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage."

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 14 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, and Brazil) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese. Wicked has amassed over $4.6 billion in global sales and has been seen by over 55 million people worldwide.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

