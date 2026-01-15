Video: Jordan Litz, Keri Rene Fuller and More Sing 'Defying Gravity'

You can now watch Jordan Litz (Wicked’s current Fiyero), Keri René Fuller (Wicked’s upcoming Elphaba), Mary Kate Morrissey (former Elphaba), and Allie Trimm (current Glinda) perform a 'Swankified Stairwell Session' of Defying Gravity!

Litz took to social media to share, "This song is a biggie and we knew we had to pull out all the stops. So the OzCapella girls and I teamed up with your next superstar Elphaba, Keri René Fuller and literally had the stairwell ringing from the overtones. There’s not a lot musically that brings me more joy than hearing these harmonies in my head come to life and I will always be grateful for these girls and their willingness to go on this journey with me."

Beginning Tuesday, March 3, Keri René Fuller, who is currently the standby for the role of Elphaba, will assume the role full time, and Emma Flynn, who most recently played the lead role of Cher in the West End musical Clueless, will step into the role of Glinda. Ms. Flynn will be making her Broadway debut. Lencia Kebede (Elphaba) and Allie Trimm (Glinda) will play their final performances on Sunday, March 1.

