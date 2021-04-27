Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY is Now Streaming on Netflix

The 2013 film stars Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Margo Martindale, and more.

Apr. 27, 2021  

The 2013 film adaptation of August: Osage County is now streaming on Netflix!

Winner of the 2008 Tony Award for Best Play and Pulitzer Prize for Drama, August: Osage County came to Broadway in 2007 directly from its critically acclaimed sold-out engagement at Chicago's Tony Award-winning Steppenwolf Theatre Company. This American play was written by Tracy Letts. When their patriarch vanishes, the Weston clan must return to their three-story home in rural Oklahoma to get to the heart of the matter.

The film was directed by John Wells and the screenplay was written by Letts and features a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Chris Cooper, Ewan McGregor, Margo Martindale, Sam Shepard, Abigail Breslin, Dermot Mulroney, Julianne Nicholson, Juliette Lewis, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more.

Watch a scene from the film below, and stream the movie on Netflix here:


