The 2013 film adaptation of August: Osage County is now streaming on Netflix!

Winner of the 2008 Tony Award for Best Play and Pulitzer Prize for Drama, August: Osage County came to Broadway in 2007 directly from its critically acclaimed sold-out engagement at Chicago's Tony Award-winning Steppenwolf Theatre Company. This American play was written by Tracy Letts. When their patriarch vanishes, the Weston clan must return to their three-story home in rural Oklahoma to get to the heart of the matter.

The film was directed by John Wells and the screenplay was written by Letts and features a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Chris Cooper, Ewan McGregor, Margo Martindale, Sam Shepard, Abigail Breslin, Dermot Mulroney, Julianne Nicholson, Juliette Lewis, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more.

Watch a scene from the film below, and stream the movie on Netflix here: