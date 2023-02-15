ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO Announced At Centro Español de Queens This March

The Universe of Federico Garcia Lorca will guide this performance into the Spanish dances, poems and songs from the traditional Spanish songbook. There will also be pieces from Padre Soler, Manuel de Falla and Isaac Albéniz.

This performance shows a diverse variety of Spanish dances such as escuela bolera, stylized dance, flamenco and folklore dance that represents a wide artistic spectrum in this field. The audience will appreciate a lot of cultural Spanish items such as classical castanets, folk castanets, Spanish fan, mantón de manila or bata de cola.

The powerful music played by guitar, piano, flute and voice shows the Spanish roots as well as more modern expressions that come from the tradition. This experience will transport the viewer to a special trip to Spain full of emotion, beauty and passion.

This event will take place at Centro Español de Queens. This society was founded in 1971 under the name Spanish Circle (or Círculo Español) nowadays based in Astoria. This institution acts as a meeting place and cultural center under the goal of promote a spirit of unity and fraternity amongst all Spaniards living in North America, as well as anyone of Spanish descent, with the goal of recreating an authentic representation of Spain right here at home in New York City; one that showcases the best that Spanish culture has to offer and promotes the heritage and traditions so that everyone, of any background or culture, can enjoy.

The artists who lead this show are:

Paloma de Vega who is the dancer and choreographer of the show and also she will be singing one of the songs too. De Vega is an artist from Spain who has been performing in the USA for 7 years. She has a degree of dance from Real Conservatorio Profesional de Danza Mariemma in Madrid specialize in Spanish dance and flamenco. She studied choreography at Conservatorio Superior de danza María de Ávila in Madrid. She was awarded a scholarship in the flamenco intensive flamenco workshop Amalgama Flamenca in Amor de Dios school. She is also an actress and singer. Her last credits as a dancer and choreographer are Candlelight concerts at Corpus Christi Church in New York. In Miami she has worked with Ballet Flamenco La Rosa as part of Daniel De Lewis Dance Sampler with the piece of the flamenco version of Summer and Smoke by Tennessee Williams; the flamenco version of Miss Julie by August Strindberg in which she played Miss Julie and the world premier production En El Abismo, inspired by Emily Brontë´s novel Wuthering Heights where she played Miss Earnshaw and Isabella Linton. She was invited to dance with the Asian Cultural Symphony of the USA as a guest artist at the Lincoln Center gala Golden Night Concert at Alice Tully Hall.

Nilko Andreas, who will perform as a guitarist and singer, is a Colombian guitar player, composer, actor, singer and director. Since his Carnegie Hall solo debut, (2009) multi-faceted touring artist Nilko Andreas has been entertaining audiences in three continents as an internationally awarded classical guitarist. He carries the musical legacy of his mother land, layered with his experiences as a leading classical musician around the world and 22 years of living, producing theater and conducting in New York City. He is the founder of the "Amazonas" a series presented at Carnegie Hall since 2010, with a heavy interest on raising awareness over environmental damage around the world. He will perform at Carnegie hall on may 25th 2023. he will also be "Don Quixote" in the next production of "The Man of la Mancha" by Musical Theater Heritage. His passion for the work of Federico Garcia Lorca made him collaborate and produce many Lorca plays Including "La zapatera prodigiosa" (Spanish repertory theater NYC) where he played Lorca himself and "el mozo de la faja" his score and collaboration with grupo "Artificio Theater"

Hayk Arsenyan as the pianist of the show. New York based pianist Hayk Arsenyan has appeared in numerous recitals throughout Europe, Asia and the Americas, in venues such as Carnegie Hall (New York), Salle Cortot (Paris), Cadillac-Shanghai Concert Hall (China), Kumin Hall (Tokyo), Petranka Mozarteum (Prague), Auditorio Delibes (Valladolid), Dar-Al-Assad Opera House (Damascus), Sala Cervantes (Havana), MoBU (Sao Paolo), Tchaikovsky Hall (Moscow), Philippines National Museum (Bacolod), and televised recitals at the Dame Myra Hess Concert Series in Chicago, the Phillips Collection Series in Washington DC and at the Nixon Presidential Museum in Los Angeles. A long-time professor at NYU Tisch School, Dr. Arsenyan has presented guest lectures and masterclasses at universities and conservatories around the globe, such as University of Antioquia in Medellin, Colombia, the Hong Kong University, Waseda University in Tokyo, Manhattan School of Music in NY, University of Texas in Austin, and National Conservatory in Damascus. He holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Piano Performance and Pedagogy from the University of Iowa and a Master's degree from the Gnessins Music Academy in Moscow. In 2007 he received a full-tuition Yevgeny Kissin award for Professional Studies at Manhattan School of Music in New York. Mr. Arsenyan also studied the piano at École Normale Supérieure de Musique de Paris

Alfonso Cid, flamenco singer and flute player, was born and raised in Sevilla, the heartland of flamenco music. His mother, an amateur singer from Triana, a lamenco enclave in Seville, and his grandfather, an aficionado of flamenco, were his earliest influences. He also had the opportunity of attending the activities of one the most significant flamenco clubs in Andalusia, the Peña Flamenca Torres-Macarena in Seville. He was awarded two scholarships to attend the intensive summer course at the Cristina Heeren Foundation for Flamenco Art in July 2007 and 2008. He had the honor of recording backing vocals in the song titled "Mi Santa" by popular Latin artist Romeo Santos featuring the great flamenco guitarist Tomatito. Alfonso has toured extensively throughout the USA, Latin America, Israel and Europe, and toured Spain, France and Italy in 2017 and 2018 with the jazz/flamenco band New Bojaira by pianist Jesús Hernández from Granada. This band has just released a new album titled "Zorongo Blu". He released his first CD titled "Flamenco de vuelta e ida" in 2006 with the flamenco fusion project "Gazpacho Andalú". He has also released an album with his own Spanish indie rock band "Dientes de Caramelo" titled "Pulpo" (Octopus) in March of 2012 as well as three singles throughout the summer of 2015.

Liz Chidester, soprano singer. Chidester is a critically acclaimed and award winning singer/songwriter, actor, and teaching artist. Her releases under 'Liz Chidester' include People Pumping Pedals (2014) Otter Hill (2015) Progress Into Simplicity (2017) with her band 'Liz and the Lovelies', and otherside of the darkest timeline (2021), releasing a series of singles in 2018 and 2021. Her awards include NPR's NewSong Songwriting Contest 2014 - Midwestern Finalist, Chicago Music Awards 2015 - Best Female Vocalist, NewSong Leaf Songwriter Competition 2016 - Finalist, Independent Music Awards 2018 - Best Roots EP. Her song "the great american chestnut tree" was featured on NPR'S All Songs Considered in 2020. She is a member of the Recording Academy and the Folk Alliance. Liz is a Jeff Award winning and critically acclaimed actor, called "one of the most truthful actors in this city" by the Chicago Tribune. She is a Company Member of the first feminist equity musical theater company Firebrand Theatre, and an Artistic Associate of American Blues Theatre. She has worked as an actor, collaborator, and composer with NYC's PigPen Theatre Co, Chicago Children's Theatre, and Cabinet of Curiosity. She is a proud graduate of James Madison University's School of Music.

Do not miss this dream that will remain in a night about Spain

ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO

March Friday the 31st at 7.30pm .

Centro Español de Queens 4101 Broadway, Queens, NY 11103

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225164®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fasi-canta-federico-tickets-545309644827?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1