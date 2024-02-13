APPROPRIATE Will Transfer to Belasco Theater; Extends Through June

Due to overwhelming ticket demand, the critically-acclaimed Second Stage Theater production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer and starring Sarah Paulson, is extending its run and will transfer to the Belasco Theater (111 West 44th Street) for a limited 13-week engagement, beginning Monday, March 25th. This strictly limited extended run will play through June 23rd.

Tickets for the limited engagement are currently available at Telecharge.com. The box office at the Belasco Theater will open on March 11th.

APPROPRIATE opened to rave reviews on December 18th and sold out its initial run, adding a three-week extension due to popular demand. The best-reviewed and best-selling play on Broadway, Appropriate has broken Second Stage’s box office record at the Hayes Theater and is on track to be Second Stage’s most successful Hayes production ever. The production will conclude its run at the Hayes on March 3rd.

The transfer engagement will feature original company members Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”), Corey Stoll (“Billions,” “House of Cards”), Michael Esper (The Last Ship), Natalie Gold (“Succession”), Graham Campbell (Broadway debut), Alyssa Emily Marvin (Grey House), Lincoln Cohen (Broadway debut), and Everett Sobers (Broadway debut). Elle Fanning, who originated the role of “River,” is unavailable to transfer with the production; her replacement will be announced in the coming weeks.

APPROPRIATE is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group, Amanda Dubois, Annapurna Theatre, Bad Robot Live, Runyonland, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson and Bee Carrozzini in association with Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President and Artistic Director; Lisa Lawer Post, Executive Director).

APPROPRIATE features scenic design by dots, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Bray Poor and Will Pickens. The Production Stage Manager is Barclay Stiff. Casting is by Jim Carnahan Casting. General Management by 101 Productions, Ltd.

APPROPRIATE will be performed on the following schedule at the Belasco Theater: Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 7pm, Wednesday at 1pm and 7pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm, Sunday at 3pm. NOTE: The performance schedule for the week of March 25th is as follows: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Wednesday at 1pm and 7pm, and Saturday at 2pm and 8pm. NOTE: the performance on Sunday, June 16th will be at 1pm.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon) and Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery, invite you to one helluva reunion in the darkly comic American family drama, Appropriate.

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.