Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of APPROPRIATE

See interviews with Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning and more!

By: Dec. 19, 2023

Appropriate

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer, is now open on Broadway.

Check out footage from the opening night red carpet below!

The APPROPRIATE company features Graham Campbell (Broadway debut), Lincoln Cohen (Broadway debut), Michael Esper (The Last Ship), Elle Fanning (“The Great”), Natalie Gold (“Succession”), Alyssa Emily Marvin (Grey House), Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”), Corey Stoll (“House of Cards”) and Everett Sobers (Broadway debut).

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon) and Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery, 2ST’s Mary Page Marlowe) invite you to one helluva reunion in the darkly comic American family drama, APPROPRIATE. 

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.

APPROPRIATE features scenic design by dots, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jane Cox, and sound design by Bray Poor and Will Pickens. Casting is by Jim Carnahan Casting. 






