AIN'T TOO PROUD Announces Broadway Cast With Nik Walker, James Harkness, Jelani Remy, Jawan M. Jackson & Matt Manuel

Today, complete casting was announced for Broadway's Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, as the Tony Award-winning musical prepares to return to the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) with a gala performance on Saturday, October 16.

Leading the cast of Ain't Too Proud as The Temptations are Nik Walker as 'Otis Williams,' James Harkness as 'Paul Williams,' Jawan M. Jackson as 'Melvin Franklin,' Matt Manuel as 'David Ruffin,' and Jelani Remy as 'Eddie Kendricks.' The Broadway cast also features Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, E. Clayton Cornelious, J. Daughtry, Tiffany Francés, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Darius Jordan Lee, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Aaron Patterson, Christian Thompson, Sir Brock Warren, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, and Candice Marie Woods.

Tickets are on sale now via www.ainttooproudmusical.com, www.telecharge.com, by calling 800 447 7400, or at the Imperial Theatre box office starting Monday, September 20.

The musical, which opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, brings the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to the Broadway stage. With a Tony Award nominated book by Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud features an iconic score made up of The Temptations' legendary songs. Two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

The creative team includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Steve Rankin (fight direction), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), John Miller (music coordinator), and Liz Caplan (vocal supervision). Orchestrations are by Tony Award recipient Harold Wheeler with Music Direction and Arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Production Stage Manager is Molly Meg Legal and casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.

The first national touring production of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations will launch this fall and visit more than 50 cities coast-to-coast, including a homecoming to The Temptations' roots in Detroit.

The Grammy Award®-nominated Ain't Too Proud Original Broadway Cast Recording is available from Universal Records on CD, vinyl, and streaming. For more information, please visit:

https://ume.lnk.to/AintTooProudBroadwayCastPR

Broadway Safety Protocols

Broadway is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff.

All Broadway theaters will require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theater, except while eating or drinking in designated locations.

Guests for all performances through Sunday, October 31 will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theater with their valid ticket.

Exceptions are being made for children under 12 and people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination. These guests must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time.

For more information, please visit: https://www.telecharge.com/siteinfo.aspx?siteinfotype=helpfaq