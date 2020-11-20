8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Luba Mason's Virtual Concert!

There's no doubt Luba Mason can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of her past gigs before her concert tonight at 9pm ET!

Broadway and Recording Artist Luba Mason has just released her 4th new solo album titled TRIANGLE, which is a wholly unique, vibrant, new line-up that some call unprecedented using just voice, vibraphone, and bass! This concert is the live capture of that recording session including the amazing Joe Locke on Vibes, the incredible James Genus on Bass, and produced by longtime Prince collaborator, Renato Neto.

Girl from the North Country at 54 Below

In His Eyes from Jekyll & Hyde with Anastasia Barzee

Freedom with Randy Brecker and Felipe Fournier at The Cutting Room

Calm Before the Storm with Mariachi Flor de Toloache

Someone Like You at 54 Below

The Look of Love

All That Jazz from Chicago at 54 Below

...And a sneak peek of her concert!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You