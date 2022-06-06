Charlie Berens Announces Second Show At Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced, due to popular demand, a second show has been added for NiteLite Promotions Presents: Charlie Berens on October 14, 2022.

Tickets for the newly added 9:30 p.m. performance at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, through Ticketmaster online or by phone at (800) 982-2787. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

Charlie Berens is an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian, host, and creator of the Manitowoc Minute. The Wisconsin native has been featured on Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS Digital, Variety, MTV News and more.

Charlie began his career working for MTV News' Choose or Lose. In 2012, Tribune Media tapped Charlie to host the comedic news show Nightcap, thus kicking off his hosting career. In 2013, he won an Emmy for "The Cost of Water" while reporting for KDAF, a television station in Dallas, TX. From red carpets to Sundance to SXSW to Coachella, Charlie has interviewed hundreds of celebrities, politicians, actors, and musicians.

In 2017, Charlie began the viral Midwest comedic news series Manitowoc Minute. His fans flock daily to his Facebook page to view his content, where he currently has over 1.9 million followers. His comedic mashups, including "If Jack Dawson Was Really from Wisconsin" have been viewed more than 16 million times. Due to his popularity, he's toured the United States, selling out venues within minutes.

Most recently, Charlie's Midwest-focused sketch comedy videos have garnered hundreds of millions of views. In addition to sketch comedy and the Manitowoc Minute, Charlie also hosts Dark Side Of on Discovery ID and is a frequent collaborator on Funny or Die.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and multicultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center - Where the Arts Come Alive!