8 Artist Couples Featured in New Exhibition 'A Couple's Winter Blast'

Eight creative couples will be sharing their love of artistry in a brand-new art exhibition entitled, "A Couple's Winter Blast," at the Plymouth Arts Center. The show will open in Gallery 110 North with a reception from 5-7pm on Friday, January 22, 2021. The exhibition is generously sponsored by Plymouth Furniture. The featured couple artists are Pam and Richard Bronk, Phyllis and Bob Hoopman, Jane and Keary Kautzer, Angelynn Brown and Eric Paulson, Sylvia & Mark Mondloch, Donna & Mark Rittorno, Karen and Patrick Robison, and Eileen & Don Urness.

The show will include oil, watercolor, and encaustic paintings, leather purses and accessories, wood furniture/sculpture, jewelry, pottery, photography, sculpture, forged iron works, mixed media; and will be on display from January 22 through March 5. Special thanks to Pam Bronk for coordinating this exhibition.

If we were to ask these 'Artist Couples' what is your secret to a happy marriage, one answer might be their bond of love for art!

In the two accompanying photos:

Richard & Pam Bronk. Photo was taken at an Art Fair years ago. Pam said, "we are standing in my booth and we are smiling and enjoying our day. Thirty years later and 50+ years of marriage and we are still smiling and doing the things that give us joy."

Robert & Phyllis Hoopman. Phyllis said, "I think that we were very lucky to have found each other. Bob said he didn't think that it was luck, so much as our willingness to keep our individuality and support our separate professions which caused our marriage to thrive; sharing our love and understanding for life's adventures together."