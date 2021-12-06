Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Anchorage: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Billy Worthy/Wayne Mitchell - BATTLE ROYALE - TBA Theatre - 2021 46%



A MOTHER GOOSE MIRACLE

31%

THE ADVENTURER'S CLUB

15%

Sienza Chandler -- TBA Theatre - 2021Sienza Chandler -- TBA Theatre - 2021

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brigette Hoffman - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 44%

Erin Mitchell - 13 TALES OF TERROR - TBA Theatre - 2021 13%

Naomi Muennich - SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 13%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Shane Mitchell - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 54%

Wayne Mitchell - DR FRANK E STEINS HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021 46%



Best Direction Of A Play

Nate Benson - SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 28%

Erin Dagon Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 28%

Shane Mitchell - 13 TALES OF TERROR - TBA Theatre - 2021 22%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Frank Katasse - THE SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY - Perseverance Theatre - 2021 50%

Erin Dagon Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 31%

Shane Mitchell - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 12%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Joshua Lowman - THE SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY - Perseverance Theatre - 2021 52%

Robert Hays - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 15%

Robert Hays - DR FRANK E STEINS HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021 11%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dean Brady - SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 33%

Frank Hardy - THORNRIDGE MANOR - TBA Theatre - 2021 33%

Austyn Hope Davis - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 20%



Best Musical

CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 58%

DR FRANK E STEINS HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021 42%



Best Performer In A Musical

Eli Fleener - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 29%

Jessica Tulius - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 29%

Kae Hartman - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 24%



Best Performer In A Play

Tara O'Hanley - SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 26%

Stephanie Buen - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 22%

Jessica Faust - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 11%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Shane Mitchell - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 35%

Aaron Bell - FRANK E. STEIN'S HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021 29%

Seth Eggelston - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 18%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Jared Olin - THE WINTER BEAR - Perseverance Theatre - 2021 30%

Erin Tripp - THE SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY - Perseverance Theatre - 2021 25%

Skyler Ray Benson Davis - THE SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY - Perseverance Theatre - 2021 18%



Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 27%

SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 27%

IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 19%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 48%

SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 38%

13 TALES OF TERROR - TBA Theatre - 2021 10%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rachael Androski - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 42%

Mary Giles - SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 26%

Rachael Androski - THORNRIDGE MANOR - TBA Theatre - 2021 11%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Buen - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 41%

Matt Fernandez - SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 24%

Seth Eggelston - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 18%



Best Streaming Musical

CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 79%

DR FRANK E STEINS HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021 21%



Best Streaming Play

THE SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY - Perseverance Theatre - 2021 50%

IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 17%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre - 2021 10%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jessica Tullius - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 33%

Eli Fleener - YOU CAN CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 27%

Seth Eggleston - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 20%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Stephanie Buen - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 52%

Chelsea Gulling - SHAULA: QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - ACT - 2021 13%

Devan Hawkins - IF - TBA Theatre - 2021 13%



Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Corine Johnson - DR FRANK E STEINS HALLOWEEN COVID CRISIS - TBA Theatre - 2021 73%

Robert Hays - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 27%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Skyler Ray Benson Davis - THE SPIRIT OF THE VALLEY - Perseverance Theatre - 2021 46%

Stephanie Buen - CAN'T CANCEL CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre - 2021 35%

Erin Mitchell - PSYCHOSIS OF VAMPIRISIM - TBA Theatre - 2021 15%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

ANNIE - Anchorage Community Theatre - 2021 38%

HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre - 2021 31%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mad Myrna's - 2021 19%

