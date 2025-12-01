First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards; MATILDA Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Anchorage & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Xavior Love
- THE CROSSWORD PLAY
- ACT
41%
Raul Vidal
- SPRING INTO SUMMER CABARET
- Anchorage Community Theatre
18%
Megan Killoran
- WOMEN OF ROCK
- Mad Myrnas
15%
Lisa Willis
- WOMEN OF ROCK
- Mad Myrnas
12%
Seth Eggleston
- PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT
- TBA Theatre
9%
Shane Mitchell
- 13 TALES OF TERROR
- TBA Theatre
6%
Kieri Dot Tuttle
- SPRING INTO SUMMER CABARET
- Anchorage Community Theatre
0Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Janel Walton
- THE CROSSWORD PLAY
- ACT
42%
Kasha J
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW 2024
- Mad Myrnas
23%
Megan Bladow Addis
- FOREVER PLAID
- TBA Theatre
16%
Megan Bladow Addis
- INVISIBLE MAN'S HIDE & SEEK HALLOWEEN
- TBA Theatre
16%
Kasha J
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Mad Myrnas
3%
Megan Bladow Addis
- WRINKLE IN TIME
- TBA Theatre
0Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Xavior Love
- THE CROSSWORD PLAY
- ACT
41%
Giselle Nisonger
- FOREVER PLAID
- TBA Theatre
31%
Ivanna Kischacok
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Mad Myrnas
18%
Erin Mitchell
- SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY
- TBA Theatre
5%
Megan Bladow
- FOREVER PLAID
- TBA Theatre
3%
Megan Bladow Addis
- A WRINKLE IN TIME
- TBA Theatre
3%
Lynn Murphy
- SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY
- TBA Theatre
0
Merilee Sherwood
- HEXED
- TBA Theatre
0Best Direction Of A Musical
Morgan Mitchell
- TWINKLE'S FAIRY PET DAY
- Cyranos Theater
24%
Teresa Pond
- CABARET
- Cyranos Theater
24%
Golden Delicious
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Mad Myrnas
22%
Erin Dagon Mitchell
- FOREVER PLAID
- TBA Theatre
19%
Shane Mitchell
- THE INVISIBLE MANS HIDE AND SEEK HALLOWEEN
- TBA Theatre
11%
Best Direction Of A Play
Janel Walton
- THE CROSSWORD PLAY
- ACT
52%
Shane Mitchell
- HEXED
- TBA Theatre
27%
Erin Dagon Mitchell
- A WRINKLE IN TIME
- TBA Theatre
12%
Erin Mitchell
- WRINKLE IN TIME
- TBA Theatre
6%
Wayne Mitchell
- HALLOWED
- TBA Theatre
3%
Wayne Mitchell
- SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY
- TBA Theatre
0Best Ensemble CABARET
- Cyranos Theater
49%WOMEN OF ROCK
- Mad Myrnas
16%A WRINKLE IN TIME
- TBA THEATRE
11%FOREVER PLAID
- TBA Theatre
8%SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY
- TBA Theatre
5%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Mad Myrnas
5%WRINKLE IN TIME
- TBA Theatre
5%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Damien Salvo
- THE CROSSWORD PLAY
- ACT
47%
Frank Hardy
- CABARET
- Cyranos Theater
32%
Frank Hardy
- A WRINKLE IN TIME
- TBA Theatre
16%
Frank Hardy
- PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT
- TBA Theatre
5%
Frank Hardy
- HALLOWED
- TBA Theatre
0Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Anna Cometa
- CABARET
- Cyranos Theater
39%
Annika Merkel
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Mad Myrnas
11%
Seth Eggelston
- FOREVER PLAID
- TBA Theatre
11%
Annika Merkel
- SPRING INTO SUMMER CABARET
- Anchorage Community Theatre
8%
Autumn Levy
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- ACT
8%
Kathryn Strock
- WOMEN OF ROCK
- Mad Myrnas
8%
Annika Merkel
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Mad Myrnas
5%
Brian DeMaris
- MOZART IN THE MUSEUM
- Anchorage Opera
5%
Seth Eggleston
- PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT
- TBA Theatre
5%
Autumn Levy
- TWINKLE'S FAIRY PET DAY
- Cyranos Theater
0Best Musical CABARET
- Cyranos Theater
42%LITTLE WOMEN
- ACT
26%FOREVER PLAID
- TBA Theatre
11%MOZART IN THE MUSEUM
- Anchorage Opera
11%THE INVISIBLE MAN’S HIDE & SEEK HALLOWEEN
- TBA Theatre
8%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW 2024
- Mad Myrnas
3%PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT
- TBA Theatre
0Best New Play Or Musical THE CROSSWORD PLAY
- ACT
58%HEXED
- TBA Theatre
18%MOZART IN THE MUSEUM
- Anchorage Opera
18%THE INVISIBLE MAN’S HIDE & SEEK HALLOWEEN
- TBA Theatre
5%HALLOWED
- TBA Theatre
3%Best Performer In A Musical
Annika Merkel
- CABARET
- Cyranos Theater
40%
Benji Wrede
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Mad Myrnas
15%
Lisa Willis
- MOZART IN THE MUSEUM
- Anchorage Opera
15%
Eli Fleener
- FOREVER PLAID
- TBA Theatre
10%
Anthony Lounsbury
- CABARET
- Cyranos Theater
5%
Eric Rueb
- FOREVER PLAID
- TBA Theatre
5%
Erin Dagon Mitchell
- THE INVISIBLE MAN’S HIDE & SEEK HALLOWEEN
- TBA Theatre
5%
Seth Eggleston
- FOREVER PLAID
- TBA Theatre
5%
Tyler Browning
- FOREVER PLAID
- TBA Theatre
0Best Performer In A Play
Xavior Love
- THE CROSSWORD PLAY
- ACT
35%
Annika Merkel
- THE BEAR
- Summit Theatre Project
26%
Erin Mitchell
- HEXED
- TBA Theatre
15%
Erin Dagon Mitchell
- HEXED
- TBA Theatre
9%
Becky Sheridan
- A WRINKLE IN TIME
- TBA Theatre
6%
Wayne Mitchell
- HEXED
- TBA Theatre
6%
Grace Fahrney
- HALLOWED
- TBA Theatre
3%
Brittani Clancy
- A WRINKLE IN TIME
- TBA Theatre
0
Erin Dagon Mitchell
- SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY
- TBA Theatre
0
Tony Batres
- WRINKLE IN TIME
- TBA Theatre
0Best Play THE CROSSWORD PLAY
- ACT
38%HEXED
- TBA Theatre
21%THE BEAR
- Summit Theatre Project
21%A WRINKLE IN TIME
- TBA Theatre
8%HALLOWED
- TBA Theatre
8%THE PROPOSAL
- Summit Theatre Project
5%SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY
- TBA Theatre
0WRINKLE IN TIME
- TBA Theatre
0Best Production of an Opera MOZART IN THE MUSEUM
- Anchorage Opera
64%ITALIAN GIRL IN ALGIERS
- Anchorage Opera
36%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Janel Walton
- THE CROSSWORD PLAY
- ACT
44%
Morgan Mitchell
- TWINKLE'S FAIRY PET DAY
- Cyranos Theater
21%
Wayne Mitchell
- PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT
- TBA Theatre
12%
Matt Miller
- ALABAMA STORY
- Anchorage Community Theatre
9%
Wayne Mitchell
- A WRINKLE IN TIME
- TBA Theatre
6%
Wayne Mitchell
- SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY
- TBA Theatre
6%
Matt Miller
- A WRINKLE IN TIME
- TBA Theatre
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Xavior Love
- THE CROSSWORD PLAY
- ACT
26%
Seth Eggelson
- HEXED
- TBA Theatre
18%
Seth Eggleston
- A WRINKLE IN TIME
- TBA Theatre
18%
Janel Walton & Xavior Love
- THE CROSSWORD PLAY (OR ESMERANDA’S GIFT)
- Anchorage Community Theatre
16%
Lucy Peckham
- TWICE UPON A CHRISTMAS
- TBA Theatre
13%
Camille Oliver
- HALLOWED
- TBA Theatre
8%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Gavin Struempler
- CABARET
- Cyranos Theater
35%
Jessica Faust
- PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT
- TBA Theatre
30%
Lisa Willis
- ITALIAN GIRL IN ALGIERS
- Anchorage Opera
20%
Seth Eggleston
- PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT
- TBA Theatre
15%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
David Haynes
- ALABAMA STORY
- Anchorage Community Theatre
26%
Anthony Lounsbury
- ON THE HIGH ROAD
- Summit Theatre Project
20%
Megan Bladow Addis
- HEXED
- TBA Theatre
17%
Rees Miller
- SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY
- TBA Theatre
14%
Petra Banks
- SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY
- TBA Theatre
11%
Tony Batres
- A WRINKLE IN TIME
- TBA Theatre
6%
Wayne Mitchell
- HEXED
- TBA Theatre
6%
Gideon Murrow
- A WRINKLE IN TIME
- TBA Theatre
0Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production TWINKLE'S FAIRY PET DAY
- Cyranos Theater
31%THE INVISIBLE MAN'S HIDE & SEEK HALLOWEEN
- TBA Theatre
25%A WRINKLE IN TIME
- TBA Theatre
22%WRINKLE IN TIME
- TBA Theatre
19%COMEDY OF ERRARRS
- TBA Theatre
3%Favorite Local Theatre
Anchorage Community Theatre
45%
TBA Theatre
16%
Anchorage Opera
13%
Cyranos Theater
10%
Summit Theatre Project
10%
Mad Myrnas
6%
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting,
the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion
for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and
adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking
in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement
that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.