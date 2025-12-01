 tracker
First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards; MATILDA Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 01, 2025
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Xavior Love - THE CROSSWORD PLAY - ACT 41%

Raul Vidal - SPRING INTO SUMMER CABARET - Anchorage Community Theatre 18%

Megan Killoran - WOMEN OF ROCK - Mad Myrnas 15%

Lisa Willis - WOMEN OF ROCK - Mad Myrnas 12%

Seth Eggleston - PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT - TBA Theatre 9%

Shane Mitchell - 13 TALES OF TERROR - TBA Theatre 6%

Kieri Dot Tuttle - SPRING INTO SUMMER CABARET - Anchorage Community Theatre 0

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Janel Walton - THE CROSSWORD PLAY - ACT 42%

Kasha J - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW 2024 - Mad Myrnas 23%

Megan Bladow Addis - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 16%

Megan Bladow Addis - INVISIBLE MAN'S HIDE & SEEK HALLOWEEN - TBA Theatre 16%

Kasha J - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Mad Myrnas 3%

Megan Bladow Addis - WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre 0

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Xavior Love - THE CROSSWORD PLAY - ACT 41%

Giselle Nisonger - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 31%

Ivanna Kischacok - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mad Myrnas 18%

Erin Mitchell - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - TBA Theatre 5%

Megan Bladow - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 3%

Megan Bladow Addis - A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre 3%

Lynn Murphy - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - TBA Theatre 0

Merilee Sherwood - HEXED - TBA Theatre 0

Best Direction Of A Musical
Morgan Mitchell - TWINKLE'S FAIRY PET DAY - Cyranos Theater 24%

Teresa Pond - CABARET - Cyranos Theater 24%

Golden Delicious - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mad Myrnas 22%

Erin Dagon Mitchell - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 19%

Shane Mitchell - THE INVISIBLE MANS HIDE AND SEEK HALLOWEEN - TBA Theatre 11%

Best Direction Of A Play
Janel Walton - THE CROSSWORD PLAY - ACT 52%

Shane Mitchell - HEXED - TBA Theatre 27%

Erin Dagon Mitchell - A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre 12%

Erin Mitchell - WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre 6%

Wayne Mitchell - HALLOWED - TBA Theatre 3%

Wayne Mitchell - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - TBA Theatre 0

Best Ensemble
CABARET - Cyranos Theater 49%

WOMEN OF ROCK - Mad Myrnas 16%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA THEATRE 11%

FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 8%

SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - TBA Theatre 5%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mad Myrnas 5%

WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre 5%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Damien Salvo - THE CROSSWORD PLAY - ACT 47%

Frank Hardy - CABARET - Cyranos Theater 32%

Frank Hardy - A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre 16%

Frank Hardy - PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT - TBA Theatre 5%

Frank Hardy - HALLOWED - TBA Theatre 0

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Anna Cometa - CABARET - Cyranos Theater 39%

Annika Merkel - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Mad Myrnas 11%

Seth Eggelston - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 11%

Annika Merkel - SPRING INTO SUMMER CABARET - Anchorage Community Theatre 8%

Autumn Levy - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - ACT 8%

Kathryn Strock - WOMEN OF ROCK - Mad Myrnas 8%

Annika Merkel - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mad Myrnas 5%

Brian DeMaris - MOZART IN THE MUSEUM - Anchorage Opera 5%

Seth Eggleston - PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT - TBA Theatre 5%

Autumn Levy - TWINKLE'S FAIRY PET DAY - Cyranos Theater 0

Best Musical
CABARET - Cyranos Theater 42%

LITTLE WOMEN - ACT 26%

FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 11%

MOZART IN THE MUSEUM - Anchorage Opera 11%

THE INVISIBLE MAN’S HIDE & SEEK HALLOWEEN - TBA Theatre 8%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW 2024 - Mad Myrnas 3%

PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT - TBA Theatre 0

Best New Play Or Musical
THE CROSSWORD PLAY - ACT 58%

HEXED - TBA Theatre 18%

MOZART IN THE MUSEUM - Anchorage Opera 18%

THE INVISIBLE MAN’S HIDE & SEEK HALLOWEEN - TBA Theatre 5%

HALLOWED - TBA Theatre 3%

Best Performer In A Musical
Annika Merkel - CABARET - Cyranos Theater 40%

Benji Wrede - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Mad Myrnas 15%

Lisa Willis - MOZART IN THE MUSEUM - Anchorage Opera 15%

Eli Fleener - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 10%

Anthony Lounsbury - CABARET - Cyranos Theater 5%

Eric Rueb - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 5%

Erin Dagon Mitchell - THE INVISIBLE MAN’S HIDE & SEEK HALLOWEEN - TBA Theatre 5%

Seth Eggleston - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 5%

Tyler Browning - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 0

Best Performer In A Play
Xavior Love - THE CROSSWORD PLAY - ACT 35%

Annika Merkel - THE BEAR - Summit Theatre Project 26%

Erin Mitchell - HEXED - TBA Theatre 15%

Erin Dagon Mitchell - HEXED - TBA Theatre 9%

Becky Sheridan - A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre 6%

Wayne Mitchell - HEXED - TBA Theatre 6%

Grace Fahrney - HALLOWED - TBA Theatre 3%

Brittani Clancy - A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre 0

Erin Dagon Mitchell - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - TBA Theatre 0

Tony Batres - WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre 0

Best Play
THE CROSSWORD PLAY - ACT 38%

HEXED - TBA Theatre 21%

THE BEAR - Summit Theatre Project 21%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre 8%

HALLOWED - TBA Theatre 8%

THE PROPOSAL - Summit Theatre Project 5%

SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - TBA Theatre 0

WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre 0

Best Production of an Opera
MOZART IN THE MUSEUM - Anchorage Opera 64%

ITALIAN GIRL IN ALGIERS - Anchorage Opera 36%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Janel Walton - THE CROSSWORD PLAY - ACT 44%

Morgan Mitchell - TWINKLE'S FAIRY PET DAY - Cyranos Theater 21%

Wayne Mitchell - PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT - TBA Theatre 12%

Matt Miller - ALABAMA STORY - Anchorage Community Theatre 9%

Wayne Mitchell - A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre 6%

Wayne Mitchell - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - TBA Theatre 6%

Matt Miller - A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Xavior Love - THE CROSSWORD PLAY - ACT 26%

Seth Eggelson - HEXED - TBA Theatre 18%

Seth Eggleston - A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre 18%

Janel Walton & Xavior Love - THE CROSSWORD PLAY (OR ESMERANDA’S GIFT) - Anchorage Community Theatre 16%

Lucy Peckham - TWICE UPON A CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre 13%

Camille Oliver - HALLOWED - TBA Theatre 8%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Gavin Struempler - CABARET - Cyranos Theater 35%

Jessica Faust - PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT - TBA Theatre 30%

Lisa Willis - ITALIAN GIRL IN ALGIERS - Anchorage Opera 20%

Seth Eggleston - PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT - TBA Theatre 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
David Haynes - ALABAMA STORY - Anchorage Community Theatre 26%

Anthony Lounsbury - ON THE HIGH ROAD - Summit Theatre Project 20%

Megan Bladow Addis - HEXED - TBA Theatre 17%

Rees Miller - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - TBA Theatre 14%

Petra Banks - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - TBA Theatre 11%

Tony Batres - A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre 6%

Wayne Mitchell - HEXED - TBA Theatre 6%

Gideon Murrow - A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre 0

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
TWINKLE'S FAIRY PET DAY - Cyranos Theater 31%

THE INVISIBLE MAN'S HIDE & SEEK HALLOWEEN - TBA Theatre 25%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre 22%

WRINKLE IN TIME - TBA Theatre 19%

COMEDY OF ERRARRS - TBA Theatre 3%

Favorite Local Theatre
Anchorage Community Theatre 45%

TBA Theatre 16%

Anchorage Opera 13%

Cyranos Theater 10%

Summit Theatre Project 10%

Mad Myrnas 6%

