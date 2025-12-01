First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards; MATILDA Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Xavior Love - THE CROSSWORD PLAY - ACT 41%

SPRING INTO SUMMER CABARET

18%

Raul Vidal -- Anchorage Community Theatre

WOMEN OF ROCK

15%

Megan Killoran -- Mad Myrnas

WOMEN OF ROCK

12%

Lisa Willis -- Mad Myrnas

PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT

9%

Seth Eggleston -- TBA Theatre

13 TALES OF TERROR

6%

Shane Mitchell -- TBA Theatre

SPRING INTO SUMMER CABARET

0

Kieri Dot Tuttle -- Anchorage Community Theatre

THE CROSSWORD PLAY

42%

Janel Walton -- ACT

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW 2024

23%

Kasha J -- Mad Myrnas

FOREVER PLAID

16%

Megan Bladow Addis -- TBA Theatre

INVISIBLE MAN'S HIDE & SEEK HALLOWEEN

16%

Megan Bladow Addis -- TBA Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Kasha J -- Mad Myrnas

WRINKLE IN TIME

0

Megan Bladow Addis -- TBA Theatre

THE CROSSWORD PLAY

41%

Xavior Love -- ACT

FOREVER PLAID

31%

Giselle Nisonger -- TBA Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

18%

Ivanna Kischacok -- Mad Myrnas

SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY

5%

Erin Mitchell -- TBA Theatre

FOREVER PLAID

3%

Megan Bladow -- TBA Theatre

A WRINKLE IN TIME

3%

Megan Bladow Addis -- TBA Theatre

SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY

0

Lynn Murphy -- TBA Theatre

HEXED

0

Merilee Sherwood -- TBA Theatre

TWINKLE'S FAIRY PET DAY

24%

Morgan Mitchell -- Cyranos Theater

CABARET

24%

Teresa Pond -- Cyranos Theater

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

22%

Golden Delicious -- Mad Myrnas

FOREVER PLAID

19%

Erin Dagon Mitchell -- TBA Theatre

THE INVISIBLE MANS HIDE AND SEEK HALLOWEEN

11%

Shane Mitchell -- TBA Theatre

THE CROSSWORD PLAY

52%

Janel Walton -- ACT

HEXED

27%

Shane Mitchell -- TBA Theatre

A WRINKLE IN TIME

12%

Erin Dagon Mitchell -- TBA Theatre

WRINKLE IN TIME

6%

Erin Mitchell -- TBA Theatre

HALLOWED

3%

Wayne Mitchell -- TBA Theatre

SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY

0

Wayne Mitchell -- TBA Theatre

CABARET

49%

- Cyranos Theater

WOMEN OF ROCK

16%

- Mad Myrnas

A WRINKLE IN TIME

11%

- TBA THEATRE

FOREVER PLAID

8%

- TBA Theatre

SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY

5%

- TBA Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

5%

- Mad Myrnas

WRINKLE IN TIME

5%

- TBA Theatre

THE CROSSWORD PLAY

47%

Damien Salvo -- ACT

CABARET

32%

Frank Hardy -- Cyranos Theater

A WRINKLE IN TIME

16%

Frank Hardy -- TBA Theatre

PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT

5%

Frank Hardy -- TBA Theatre

HALLOWED

0

Frank Hardy -- TBA Theatre

CABARET

39%

Anna Cometa -- Cyranos Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

11%

Annika Merkel -- Mad Myrnas

FOREVER PLAID

11%

Seth Eggelston -- TBA Theatre

SPRING INTO SUMMER CABARET

8%

Annika Merkel -- Anchorage Community Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

8%

Autumn Levy -- ACT

WOMEN OF ROCK

8%

Kathryn Strock -- Mad Myrnas

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

5%

Annika Merkel -- Mad Myrnas

MOZART IN THE MUSEUM

5%

Brian DeMaris -- Anchorage Opera

PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT

5%

Seth Eggleston -- TBA Theatre

TWINKLE'S FAIRY PET DAY

0

Autumn Levy -- Cyranos Theater

CABARET

42%

- Cyranos Theater

LITTLE WOMEN

26%

- ACT

FOREVER PLAID

11%

- TBA Theatre

MOZART IN THE MUSEUM

11%

- Anchorage Opera

THE INVISIBLE MAN’S HIDE & SEEK HALLOWEEN

8%

- TBA Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW 2024

3%

- Mad Myrnas

PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT

0

- TBA Theatre

THE CROSSWORD PLAY

58%

- ACT

HEXED

18%

- TBA Theatre

MOZART IN THE MUSEUM

18%

- Anchorage Opera

THE INVISIBLE MAN’S HIDE & SEEK HALLOWEEN

5%

- TBA Theatre

HALLOWED

3%

- TBA Theatre

CABARET

40%

Annika Merkel -- Cyranos Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

15%

Benji Wrede -- Mad Myrnas

MOZART IN THE MUSEUM

15%

Lisa Willis -- Anchorage Opera

FOREVER PLAID

10%

Eli Fleener -- TBA Theatre

CABARET

5%

Anthony Lounsbury -- Cyranos Theater

FOREVER PLAID

5%

Eric Rueb -- TBA Theatre

THE INVISIBLE MAN’S HIDE & SEEK HALLOWEEN

5%

Erin Dagon Mitchell -- TBA Theatre

FOREVER PLAID

5%

Seth Eggleston -- TBA Theatre

FOREVER PLAID

0

Tyler Browning -- TBA Theatre

THE CROSSWORD PLAY

35%

Xavior Love -- ACT

THE BEAR

26%

Annika Merkel -- Summit Theatre Project

HEXED

15%

Erin Mitchell -- TBA Theatre

HEXED

9%

Erin Dagon Mitchell -- TBA Theatre

A WRINKLE IN TIME

6%

Becky Sheridan -- TBA Theatre

HEXED

6%

Wayne Mitchell -- TBA Theatre

HALLOWED

3%

Grace Fahrney -- TBA Theatre

A WRINKLE IN TIME

0

Brittani Clancy -- TBA Theatre

SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY

0

Erin Dagon Mitchell -- TBA Theatre

WRINKLE IN TIME

0

Tony Batres -- TBA Theatre

THE CROSSWORD PLAY

38%

- ACT

HEXED

21%

- TBA Theatre

THE BEAR

21%

- Summit Theatre Project

A WRINKLE IN TIME

8%

- TBA Theatre

HALLOWED

8%

- TBA Theatre

THE PROPOSAL

5%

- Summit Theatre Project

SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY

0

- TBA Theatre

WRINKLE IN TIME

0

- TBA Theatre

MOZART IN THE MUSEUM

64%

- Anchorage Opera

ITALIAN GIRL IN ALGIERS

36%

- Anchorage Opera

THE CROSSWORD PLAY

44%

Janel Walton -- ACT

TWINKLE'S FAIRY PET DAY

21%

Morgan Mitchell -- Cyranos Theater

PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT

12%

Wayne Mitchell -- TBA Theatre

ALABAMA STORY

9%

Matt Miller -- Anchorage Community Theatre

A WRINKLE IN TIME

6%

Wayne Mitchell -- TBA Theatre

SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY

6%

Wayne Mitchell -- TBA Theatre

A WRINKLE IN TIME

3%

Matt Miller -- TBA Theatre

THE CROSSWORD PLAY

26%

Xavior Love -- ACT

HEXED

18%

Seth Eggelson -- TBA Theatre

A WRINKLE IN TIME

18%

Seth Eggleston -- TBA Theatre

THE CROSSWORD PLAY (OR ESMERANDA’S GIFT)

16%

Janel Walton & Xavior Love -- Anchorage Community Theatre

TWICE UPON A CHRISTMAS

13%

Lucy Peckham -- TBA Theatre

HALLOWED

8%

Camille Oliver -- TBA Theatre

CABARET

35%

Gavin Struempler -- Cyranos Theater

PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT

30%

Jessica Faust -- TBA Theatre

ITALIAN GIRL IN ALGIERS

20%

Lisa Willis -- Anchorage Opera

PERFECT CHRISTMAS NIGHT

15%

Seth Eggleston -- TBA Theatre

ALABAMA STORY

26%

David Haynes -- Anchorage Community Theatre

ON THE HIGH ROAD

20%

Anthony Lounsbury -- Summit Theatre Project

HEXED

17%

Megan Bladow Addis -- TBA Theatre

SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY

14%

Rees Miller -- TBA Theatre

SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY

11%

Petra Banks -- TBA Theatre

A WRINKLE IN TIME

6%

Tony Batres -- TBA Theatre

HEXED

6%

Wayne Mitchell -- TBA Theatre

A WRINKLE IN TIME

0

Gideon Murrow -- TBA Theatre

TWINKLE'S FAIRY PET DAY

31%

- Cyranos Theater

THE INVISIBLE MAN'S HIDE & SEEK HALLOWEEN

25%

- TBA Theatre

A WRINKLE IN TIME

22%

- TBA Theatre

WRINKLE IN TIME

19%

- TBA Theatre

COMEDY OF ERRARRS

3%

- TBA Theatre

45%

Anchorage Community Theatre

16%

TBA Theatre

13%

Anchorage Opera

10%

Cyranos Theater

10%

Summit Theatre Project

6%

Mad Myrnas

