Anchorage Opera Performs BOUND in February 2026

🎭 NEW! Anchorage Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Anchorage & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Anchorage Opera will present Bound, a contemporary chamber opera by composer Huang Ruo with a libretto by Bao-Long Chu, in a short run at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts’ Sydney Laurence Theatre in February 2026.

Diane Tran, an 11th grade honor student in Houston, was jailed for truancy. She works two jobs while balancing school and family. Interviewed on air, Diane revealed that her parents were divorced and said, “I thought my family was happy.”

The poignant and heart wrenching one act, Bound, by composer Huang Ruo and librettist Bao-Long Chu, tells the true story of Diane Tran, an 11th grade honors student in Houston, Texas who was arrested and jailed for repeated truancy after trying to balance her obligations between two jobs, family, and school. Starring internationally renowned soprano Karen Vuong (who sang the title role in Anchorage Opera’s 2025 production of Madama Butterfly), this gripping drama is profoundly relevant and resonant.

Performances are scheduled for Feb. 5, Feb. 7 and Feb. 8, 2026, at the Sydney Laurence Theatre in Anchorage.

Single tickets and subscription options are available through Anchorage Opera’s box office and the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts’ official ticketing service, CenterTix; tickets may be purchased online, by phone at the CenterTix number listed on Anchorage Opera’s site, or in person at the Alaska Center box office.

Anchorage Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. CABARET (Cyranos Theater) 41.3% of votes 2. LITTLE WOMEN (ACT) 23.8% of votes 3. FOREVER PLAID (TBA Theatre) 14.3% of votes Vote Now!

Love Theater in Anchorage? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More