Tickets to A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL at Popejoy Hall to go on Sale This Week

Individual tickets for the national tour of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical will go on sale Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 10 AM. The musical will make its Albuquerque premiere at Popejoy Hall from February 3–8, 2026.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond, the musical tells the uplifting true story of how a Brooklyn kid became one of America’s greatest hitmakers. Featuring classics including “Sweet Caroline,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “America,” the show celebrates Diamond’s legendary career, which has sold more than 120 million albums worldwide.

“American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani stars as Neil Diamond – Then, reprising his performance from the Broadway production. The cast also features Tony nominee Robert Westenberg (Neil Diamond – Now), Hannah Jewel Kohn, Lisa Reneé Pitts, Michael Accardo, Gene Weygandt, Heidi Kettenring, and Tiffany Tatreau.

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes), the musical also features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Kevin Adams, and sound design by Jessica Paz.