A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Albuquerque Little Theatre

Albuquerque Little Theatre will present its holiday production of A Christmas Story: The Musical, running December 5-24. Based on the iconic 1983 film and the autobiographical stories of humorist Jean Shepherd, this festive musical brings nostalgia, humor, and holiday magic to the stage for audiences of all ages.

Set in 1940s Indiana, A Christmas Story: The Musical follows young Ralphie Parker on his spirited quest for the ultimate Christmas gift: a Red Ryder BB gun. Guided by the witty narration of Jean Shepherd's character, the show unfolds with all the iconic moments fans know and love - The Old Man's “leg lamp” triumph, the triple dog dare at the flagpole, the pink bunny suit, and more - now brought to life with show-stopping musical numbers and dazzling choreography.

Featuring a talented local cast, spirited ensemble numbers, and all the charm of Jean Shepherd's original storytelling, A Christmas Story: The Musical is the perfect outing for families, holiday lovers, and anyone ready for a little nostalgic cheer. Performances will run from December 5 - 24, 2025 at Albuquerque Little Theatre.