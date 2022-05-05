The Adobe Theater Conducts An Acting Summer Studio

The Young Actors Summer Studio will be conducted at The Adobe Theater, 9813 4th Street NW, Albuquerque, 871114, June 13-24, 2022. For more information and registration www.adobetheater.org or call 505-898-9222

They will have a great time with developing the confidence and skills to tell a story on stage.

They will explore character development and character relationships through acting activities and games, ensemble building, movement exploration, and improvisation.

They will culminate with a performance in front of an audience.

This Studio will be taught by DeAnna Gonzales with the assistance of actor Yannig Morin

DeAnna Gonzales is currently a third-grade teacher, having previously spent ten years as a high school theatre teacher, producing plays such as The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds, Twelfth Night, The Sound of Music, and Bye, Bye Birdie. She holds a degree in Theatre Education. Aside from teaching, DeAnna spends her free time as a costumer (most notably for Chicago and The Rocky Horror Show at Musical Theatre Southwest) and an actor (most recently seen in Honky Tonk Hissy Fit at the Adobe and Susan and God at the Vortex). She thrives in creativity and loves to teach others.

Yannig Morin performed before live audiences during his first job at the Universal Studios theme park in Orlando. In time, he would operate as an instructor for new trainees and would eventually work within lower management before moving to New Mexico. He directed and served as dramaturge on several occasions throughout the 2000's. He most recently volunteered as a teacher's assistant at the North Fourth Art Center.