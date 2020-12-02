Teatro Paraguas Presents LOVE IN THE DMZ Live on Xerb.tv

Teatro Paraguas will present on xerb.tv a recording of the live Zoom performance of Love in the DMZ, by Julia Cameron. The recording took place on November 11, 2020, in honor of Veterans' Day, and will be available December 18, 2020 through March 18, 2021.

Written by Julia Cameron in 2014, Love in the DMZ is a series of letters between a husband (played by Nick Kapustinsky) serving as a commander in Viet Nam, and his wife (Ali Tallman) back home in the States. Duchess Dale directs this saga which chronicles the slow unravelling of the relationship strained by the distance, uncertainty, anguish, and danger of the situation, and the grim attempts to ward off despair and keep their fragile lifeline intact through love. In spite of their efforts, events and other people seem to conspire to sabotage their connection. The letters themselves, paper-thin and fragile, symbolize the cost of war and the emotional and psychic toll it levies on human beings.

Love in the DMZ is part of the Teatro Paraguas series of Zoom productions of Plays by New Mexico Playwrights. The series includes plays by Robert F. Benjamin, Leonard Madrid, Talia Pura, Alix Hudson, Julia Cameron, and Darryl Washington.

Information on the series may be found on teatroparaguas.org.

