Glenn Miller Orchestra to Perform at Popejoy Hall in 2026

🎭 NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The timeless sound of the Swing Era returns to Popejoy Hall as The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra takes the stage on Sunday, February 15 at 3:00pm.

Glenn Miller was one of the most successful bandleaders of the 1930s and '40s, shaping the sound of a generation with chart-topping hits such as “In the Mood,” “Moonlight Serenade,” “Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” and “Tuxedo Junction.” Though Miller disappeared during World War II in 1944 while serving his country, his music and legacy endure.

Due to overwhelming public demand following the 1954 film The Glenn Miller Story, the present Glenn Miller Orchestra was officially formed in 1956 and has been touring continuously ever since.

Now led by Music Director Erik Stabnau, the 18-member ensemble continues to perform original arrangements from both the civilian band and the Army Air Force Band libraries, alongside select modern works arranged in the iconic Miller style. The orchestra performs nearly 300 dates each year and is widely regarded as the most sought-after big band in the world, performing for audiences that adds up to more than a half million people annually.

Audiences at Popejoy Hall can expect an authentic big band experience featuring classic favorites like “A String of Pearls,” “Pennsylvania 6-5000,” “I've Got a Gal in Kalamazoo,” and the orchestra's signature theme, “Moonlight Serenade.”

Tickets to Glenn Miller Orchestra are on sale for $29.50 - $73.50. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located near the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569.