The Adobe Theater to Present SOCIAL SECURITY by Andrew Bergman

The Adobe Theater will present Andrew Bergman’s comedy, Social Security this February and March.

The show runs from February 27 to March 22. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, March 14, and performances on Thursdays, March 5 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. as well ($10 tix available).

Familiar actors known to The Adobe audiences are Clair Gardner, Jeffrey Siddall, Stephanie Larragoite, Jenny Miller, Joel D. Miller and Jim Pinkston.

Trendy Manhattan art gallery owners’ lives are upended when ‘Barbara’s nerdy sister deposits their eccentric mother on the couple's doorstep. They introduce ‘Sophie’ to a suave nonagenarian artist who offers to paint her portrait and soon begins to brighten her life in ways she never expected in her twilight years.

Andrew Bergman is an American screenwriter, film director, novelist and playwright. His best-known films include Blazing Saddles, The In-Laws, The Freshman and Striptease. Social Security was the first play he wrote, starring Marlo Thomas and Ron Silver, which opened on Broadway in 1986. This will be director, Lewis Hauser’s third time directing this play.

"It is different for me each time. Social Security is a modern throwback to those great screwball comedies of yesteryear. It is a comedy with heart. In my opinion, all great comedies must have at least one poignant moment. In Social Security it's the budding romance of the older couple, proving that the magic of true love can transform even the most cynical of us into true believers, no matter what the age. The play also happens to be hysterically funny."