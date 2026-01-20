Teatro Paraguas Will Host FLAMENCO PARAGUAS 2026 This Spring

🎭 NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After the sold-out success of their Summer and Winter Tablao series, Santa Fe's favorite flamenco family returns with an exciting new season.

Step into the world of real flamenco — where the guitar sings, the dancer's feet thunder, and the emotion reaches straight to your heart. Performed in the intimate setting of Teatro Paraguas, this authentic tablao experience places you just a few feet away from the artists, allowing you to feel every stomp, breath, and strum up close.

At the heart of the evening is the internationally celebrated husband-and-wife duo Chuscales and Mina Fajardo. Chuscales, master guitarist and musical director from Granada, Spain, carries the spirit of the legendary Sacromonte caves in every note. Mina Fajardo, artistic director, dancer, singer, and percussionist, lights up the stage with her fiery footwork, powerful presence, and deep emotional connection to flamenco.

Each performance features passionate flamenco dancing, soulful cante jondo (deep song), breathtaking guitar solos, romantic duets, group choreography, and spontaneous moments of improvisation — making every Friday night a unique and unforgettable experience.

Joining them are wonderful guest and company artists including Monze Díaz (Dancer), Gretchen Williams (Singer), and Mina Fajardo's Teatro Paraguas Company Dancers.

Santa Fe has shared a deep Spanish cultural connection since the 1600s, and today Flamenco Paraguas proudly continues that tradition — blending Andalusian flamenco with New Mexico's creative spirit.

Performances take place on Fridays at 7:00 p.m. in March and April: March 13, 20, 27 and April 3 & 17, 2026.