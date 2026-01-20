Tori Amos To Bring IN TIMES OF DRAGONS TOUR To Popejoy Hall

🎭 NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Popejoy Presents and Danny Zelisko Presents have announced that Tori Amos will bring her tour to Popejoy Hall on Saturday, August 22, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

The performance is part of Amos’s newly announced U.S. summer tour in support of her upcoming album In Times of Dragons, her 18th studio release, due out May 1 via Universal Music Group/Fontana. The album continues Amos’s long-standing approach of blending political and personal storytelling and follows her recent work as the author of the New York Times bestselling children’s book Tori and the Muses, for which she received a GRAMMY nomination for its soundtrack.

The U.S. tour will include 35 dates and stops in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Boston, Austin, and Philadelphia, as well as a performance at Red Rocks. The run follows Amos’s largest European tour in a decade, spanning 17 countries. Fans will have access to an exclusive artist presale through her official website.

On tour, Amos will be joined by longtime collaborators Jon Evans (musical director and bass) and Ash Soan (drums), along with backing vocalists Liv Gibson, Deni Hlavinka, and Hadley Kennary. The setlists will feature material from In Times of Dragons alongside selections from across Amos’s more than 35-year recording and touring career, which includes eight GRAMMY nominations and over 12 million albums sold worldwide.

The album artwork for In Times of Dragons was created by photographer Kasia Wozniak using a vintage RA-4 direct paper positive process and large-format photography. Amos collaborated closely with Wozniak and stylist Karen Binns to visually realize the album’s characters and themes.