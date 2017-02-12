Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Feb. 12
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, February 12, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
2/13/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THEATRE BY THE SEA 2017 SEASON at Matunuck Live Theatre, Inc.
2/13/2017 - 2/15/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in FLAT ROCK PLAYHOUSE 2017 SEASON at Flat Rock Playhouse
2/13/2017 - 2/14/2017 Equity Principal Audition in OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 2017 SEASON **Revised** at Ogunquit Playhouse
2/13/2017 Equity Principal Audition in FINGER LAKES MUSICAL THEATRE FESTIVAL 2017 SEASON at Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival
2/13/2017 Equity Principal Audition in HIT HER WITH SKATES at HHWTS Productions
2/13/2017 Equity Principal Audition in MAMMA MIA at Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
2/13/2017 - 2/15/2017 Equity Principal Audition in MOONLIGHT STAGE PRODUCTIONS 2017 SEASON at Moonlight Stage Productions
2/13/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in OLNEY THEATRE CENTER 2017-18 SEASON at Olney Theatre Corporation
2/13/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in OLNEY THEATRE CENTER 2017-18 SEASON at Olney Theatre
2/13/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in OLNEY THEATRE CENTER 2017-18 SEASON at Olney Theatre
2/13/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in OLNEY THEATRE CENTER 2017-18 SEASON at Olney Theatre
2/13/2017 - 2/20/2017 Equity Principal Audition in SWEENEY TODD at Palm Beach Dramaworks
2/13/2017 Equity Principal Audition in SUMMER SHORTS FESTIVAL 2017 at City Theatre Inc.
2/13/2017 Equity Principal Audition in ERASING THE DISTANCE 2017 SEASON GENERALS at Erasing the Distance
2/13/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in MAMMA MIA **Revised** at Northern Stage Company
2/13/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in MAMMA MIA **Revised** at Northern Stage Company
2/13/2017 Equity Principal Audition in LATER LIFE at Coachella Valley Repertory
2/13/2017 Equity Principal Audition in LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE 2017 TYA SEASON at Laguna Playhouse
2/13/2017 Equity Principal Audition in LITTLE THEATRE ON THE SQUARE 2017 SEASON at Little Theatre on the Square
2/13/2017 Piano Player/Performer in SPAMILTON at Spamilton Chicago LLC
2/13/2017 Submission in EVITA at Lone Tree Arts Center
2/14/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in THEATRE BY THE SEA 2017 SEASON **Updated** at Matunuck Live Theatre, Inc.
2/14/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in THEATER AT MONMOUTH 2017 SEASON **Updated** at Matunuck Live Theatre, Inc.
2/14/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in THEATRE BY THE SEA 2017 SEASON at Matunuck Live Theatre, Inc.
2/14/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in THEATRE BY THE SEA 2017 SEASON at Matunuck Live Theatre, Inc.
2/14/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in FINGER LAKES MUSICAL THEATRE FESTIVAL 2017 SEASON at Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival
2/14/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in FINGER LAKES MUSICAL THEATRE FESTIVAL 2017 SEASON at Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival
2/14/2017 Equity Principal Audition in SOMEBODY'S DAUGHTER at Second Stage Theatre
2/14/2017 Equity Principal Audition in AS YOU LIKE IT at First Folio Theatre
2/14/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in LITTLE THEATRE ON THE SQUARE 2017 SEASON at Little Theatre on the Square
